For the 11th consecutive time during this Appalachian League baseball season, Johnson City and Kingsport ended the game with the opposite result.
Every time the Doughboys have won, Kingsport has lost, and vice versa.
Playing each other Monday night, the trend was assured to be maintained. But the up-and-down nature of the contest made it hard to discern which way it would go. In the end, the Axmen held on for a 14-10 win at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Hunter Henry’s three-run, sixth-inning home run put the Axmen ahead 12-10, and they rode the momentum to their ninth win in 11 tries this season. Johnson City fell to 2-9.
Matt Miceli had a big night for the Doughboys, going 5 for 5 with two RBIs.
The teams will meet again Tuesday in Kingsport at 7 p.m.
THE EARLY HIGHLIGHTS
Cole Tremain started Johnson City off on the right foot. He crunched a line-drive homer over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Kingsport’s Corbin Shaw made it 2-1 with an RBI single in the top of the second inning before the Doughboys answered with Miceli’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
BIG THIRD
The Axmen exploded for six runs in the third inning. Logan Sutton had an RBI single to make it 3-2 before Ian Riley put the Axmen ahead with a two-run double. Hunter Henry later added a triple, and Corbin Shaw capped the big inning with a two-run homer to make it 7-3.
Johnson City tightened things up in the bottom of the inning by scoring two runs on wild pitches and a third on Caleb Marmo’s infield hit, cutting the deficit to 7-6.
BACK AND FORTH
Kingsport got RBI hits from Shea McGahan and Nick Block in the top of the fourth for a 9-6 edge. But the Doughboys had a tying answer thanks to Jayden Melendez’s two-run double and Jared Johnson’s sacrifice fly.
Johnson City went ahead 10-9 in the bottom of the fifth on the strength of Micel’s RBI single.
THE LEADERS
Hunter finished with three hits and four RBIs for Kingsport. Riley had three hits and three runs batted in while Shaw had two hits and three RBIs.
For Johnson City, Tremain and Melendez each had two hits and two RBIs for the Doughboys.