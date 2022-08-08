BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster were born.
That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
The Axmen jetted out to an early lead and took down the home-standing Sock Puppets 5-2.
It is the first title for the collegiate wooden bat league Axmen in their short history and the first for a Kingsport squad since the rookie league-affiliated Mets won it all in 1995.
“It feels great to win. These guys bought in all season,” Kingsport manager Mike Guinn said. “We did what we wanted to do and played the way we wanted to play. These guys developed all season and they also developed a winning nature. That’s important for all of them at this stage in their careers.”
Kingsport starting pitcher Ryan Murphy (James Madison) was named the championship game MVP after throwing five innings and striking out five while giving up only a single run.
EARLY AND OFTEN
The Axmen (38-17) were on the board first.
Sam Petersen had a hit as the second batter of the game and scored from second when Jake Perry knocked a single into right field.
Petersen did a good job of avoiding the would-be tag at home.
In the second, catcher Henry Hunter hit a bomb to deep left field for a solo home run and put the Axmen up two runs in the first two frames.
“To get out to a lead in their park was huge,” Guinn said. “It was a big crowd and we were able to take them out of it. Our defense played like it has been all season and we stifled them.”
Kingsport added to its lead by scoring one in the third and two in the fourth.
In the fourth, Nate Anderson was credited with an RBI as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Petersen followed it up with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Axmen had a comfortable lead a little over halfway into the game and Murphy was cruising.
DEALING
Murphy was brilliant to start the game for Kingsport, retiring 10 of the first 12 and allowing one hit.
In the bottom of the fourth, Burling finally broke through with a towering solo home run from Ethan Lizama that cleared the scoreboard in right field.
Giving up the long ball didn’t seem to bother Murphy as he retired the side in the fifth.
“It was nice having a big lead to start out,” Murphy said. “We were up five in the first four innings, so giving up the solo homer wasn’t really that big of a deal.”
After Murphy exited the game, reliever Andrew Lindsey pitched brilliantly as well, giving up a single run over the last four innings to earn a save.
“Andrew did great,” Murphy said. “It was awesome for him to come in and give up one run over the last four innings.”
OUT OF TROUBLE
The defensive play of the game and possibly the year for Kingsport might have occurred in the sixth.
Burlington was threatening with one out, Lizama hit a sharp grounder to second base. Gunner Gouldsmith turned and made a beautiful back-handed toss to start the tailor-made 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
The Sock Puppets (38-19) got just one run out of the inning when they had three hits.
“That play was absolutely huge,” Guinn said. “Gunner Gouldsmith got that one and rolled it in an impossible turn and they ended up doing it. It was beautiful.”
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
It is truly amazing what a difference a year can make.
In the middle of last season, the Axmen had to be disbanded for a time due to a player that was cut from the roster making serious threats against the organization.
The team was rebranded within the span of a few days as the Road Warriors with all new players and coaching staff.
Guinn came on at the end of last year on an interim basis and was given the chance at the full-time gig this summer. Guinn has been a part of several recently successful high school teams at Pigeon Forge, but this championship is a little different.
“It really is special and I can’t begin to say how special it really is,” Guinn said. “It really is different. Sometimes — with these older boys — it’s hard to get them together to win in such a short amount of time. We did it, though, and it is very special.”