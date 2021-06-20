KINGSPORT — As the former New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
The Kingsport Axmen beat the Johnson City Doughboys on a walk-off hit in extra innings for a second straight night Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
With bases loaded in the eighth inning, catcher Ben Rozenblum lined a single to right field to score Dante Leach and give the Axmen a 2-1 victory. Hits were hard to come by as Rozenblum, a 6-footer who attends Florida International University, went 2-for-3. He was the only player in the game to have multiple hits.
The victory came less than 24 hours after the Axmen beat the Doughboys 6-2 on a grand slam in a 10-inning game. Kingsport (6-9) moved a game ahead of Johnson City (5-10) at the bottom of the Appalachian League West standings.
Both teams were scoreless through the first six innings. Johnson City finally broke through in the top of the seventh on Jaxson Crull’s double to right field that scored Ashton King. The Axmen battled back with two outs in the bottom frame. JonJon Berring singled on a line drive to center field to score Will Spears for the tying run.
Spears had gotten on base with a walk. He then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch to put himself in position for the tying run.
There wasn’t much offense to speak of otherwise. Crull and King had the only extra-base hits with their pair of doubles.
PITCHERS’ DUEL
Kingsport left-hander Peyton Carson got the start for the Axmen, striking out six, giving up only two walks and no hits through four scoreless innings. Damien Torres allowed two hits in two innings and Ethan Axman did two in one inning. Justin Kenyon closed the game throwing nine pitches in the final inning to pick up the win.
Johnson City starter Brett Banks went five full innings, in which he allowed just one hit and two walks. Gianluca Shinn threw the sixth inning, giving up two hits. Ian Foggo suffered the loss. He had more strikeouts in his 1 1/3 innings, but gave up the tying and winning runs.
NEXT UP
Both teams have Monday off. The Doughboys will travel to Bluefield for a two-game series with the Ridge Runners on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Axmen hit the road those days for a two-game series with the Princeton WhistlePigs.