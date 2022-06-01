Danny Avery Jr. was the winner at two Northeast Tennessee drag strips on back-to-back days.
The Elizabethton racer won Sunday’s DER Bracket Series race at the NHRA-sanctioned Bristol Dragway. Driving a green Chevrolet Camaro, the former Science Hill basketball star defeat Justin Holston from Rural Retreat, Virginia, in the final round.
A day later at the IHRA-sanctioned Cherokee Race Park in Rogersville, Avery captured the No Box victory when he bested Randy Johnson, the brother of former NHRA Pro Stock world champion Allen Johnson, in the final round.
Avery talked about beating East Tennessee racing royalty for the big Memorial Day victory and having a chance to mingle with Johnson’s family, including his parents.
“It was really special running Randy Johnson, Allen’s brother, in the final,” Avery said. “It was a great having a picture in the winner’s circle with Roy in there.”
Morristown driver Scott Sanders was the winner in Pro, which is the class with the delay box at Cherokee, with Dustin Light the runner-up. Jada Davis won the Junior Dragster race.
Cherokee Dragway has an IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race scheduled for Saturday.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
Seth Street, a Twin Springs High School graduate now living in Richlands, Virginia, bested Kingsport veteran Van Greer in the Super Pro final. Greer, the son of the first NHRA Funny Car world champion Shirl Greer, drove a yellow AMC Spirit.
In a battle of Pontiacs, Eric Colley from Bristol drove his Trans Am to a close win over Cody Spears from Mt. Carmel in the Sportsman final.
Another Mt. Carmel racer to finish runner-up was Kaden Haynes, who was second to Knoxville’s Bryce Acuff in the Motorcycle final. Danny Guinn from Bluff City beat Mike McMillan from Castlewood, Virginia, in the Trophy final despite a near perfect .001 reaction time from McMillan.
North Carolina racer Will Creasman edged Blountville’s Carley Brown in the Junior Dragster, Division 3. Other Junior Dragster winners were: Brayden McCown from Kentucky in Division 2 and Hunter Street from Richlands in Division 1.
Bristol Dragway is hosting its popular Street Fights on Saturday. The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is fast approaching Father’s Day weekend, June 17-19.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
A rainy forecast doomed racing at Kingsport Speedway last Friday night. Racing is scheduled to return Friday with a $2 Hot Dog Night. The Late Model Stock is the featured class with races also scheduled for the Sportsman, Street Stock, Pure 4 and Mod 4 divisions.
DIRT TRACKS AND MOTOCROSS
Volunteer Speedway is off until July 1. For those hankering for some dirt track action, some of the closest venues hosting races Saturday are Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia and Tazewell (Tenn.) Speedway.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series returns to I-81 Motorsports Park on Saturday night. It’s only one week away until Muddy Creek Raceway hosts the Vintage National MX event on June 10-12.