KNOXVILLE — Dominant Tennessee had a hole punched in its baseball armor.
Auburn got a two-out, three-run, tie-breaking, ninth-inning homer from Bobby Pierce and finished off with an 8-6 win over the nation’s No. 1-ranked team Saturday night at Lindsay Nelson Stadium.
It was the only the second Southeastern Conference loss of the season for the Vols (39-4 overall) as they fell to 18-2.
Auburn (31-13) improved to 12-8 in the league.
The teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
THE DECISIVE INNING
Trailing by a run, the Tigers got a game-tying single from Kason Howell to keep the game alive in the ninth inning.
Pierce’s blast came on a 1-2 pitch after fouling off four pitches.
FAILED COMEBACK
Cortland Lawson hit leadoff homer for the Vols in the bottom of the ninth inning. And Jorel Ortega added a one-out single. But Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert both flied out to end the game.
UT had taken a 5-4 seventh-inning lead when Gilbert drove in a run with a single.
TIGERS ROAR
Auburn took the lead in the fifth inning as Howell tied the game with an RBI single, and Sonny DiChiara gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer over the left-center field fence.
OTHER STATS
Howell finished with two hits for Auburn while Gilbert, Lawson and Evan Russell each had two hits for UT.
UT relievers Camden Sewell and Redmond Walsh were hit for seven runs and five hits with three walks in 6 1/3 relief innings.