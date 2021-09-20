The Southern Conference football season is about to begin and with East Tennessee State still undefeated, the intensity among the fans will start ratcheting up a bit.
It might not be the same for the team, Bucs coach Randy Sanders says. Sanders acknowledged the importance of Saturday’s game at Samford, but only because it’s the next one up, not because it’s the start of the SoCon schedule.
“I’m trying to get the guys to understand you win them all. You try to win them all. You play to win them all,” Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “If you’re doing that, whether it’s a conference game or non-conference game, what’s the difference? They all still count.
“Obviously this one does count toward the conference championship, but I’m trying to set goals beyond even just the conference championship and when you do that, they all count the same.”
Kickoff in Birmingham, Alabama, is set for 3 p.m. EDT.
The 3-0 Bucs are coming off a 38-6 victory over Delaware State, a result that helped them move up one spot in the FCS national rankings to 15th in the STATS poll. They remained 17th in the AFCA coaches poll.
Samford comes in 2-1 after a 42-37 victory over Western Carolina last weekend. The Bulldogs’ loss was to UT-Martin.
“They’re a good football team, playing well, playing with a lot of confidence,” Sanders said. “And we’re going to their place to do it.”
The Bulldogs are averaging 40.3 points a game, a number that will test ETSU’s stout defense. The Bucs have allowed 23 points in their three games — an average of 7.7 per game — leading the SoCon and ranking among the nation’s leaders. The second-best SoCon defense, Chattanooga, is giving up 19.3.
ETSU hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown through three games.
Samford quarterback Liam Welch, the conference’s preseason player of the year, passed for 352 yards and a TD last week. He was intercepted four times.
“They’ve got good players,” Sanders said. “The quarterback’s playing well, receivers are playing well and the offensive line does a good job. It’s going to be a great challenge. We’ll find out a whole lot more about where we are. In may ways, this is probably the toughest game all the way around when you factor everything in that we’ve played to this point.”
INJURY UPDATE
Juliun Price, expected to be one of the team’s top receivers coming into the season, has yet to play. Sanders said his status remained doubtful for this week.
Linebacker Blake Bockrath, who has missed the last two games, might be back for the Samford game but Sanders wasn’t ready to commit.