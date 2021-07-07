KINGSPORT — Lucas Armstrong knows what it takes to win the Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament.
That’s what will set him apart from the rest of the field when the 72nd annual event is held this week at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club. Armstrong will be the only former champion in the field for the Championship Flight.
“I’ve always liked playing at Ridgefields,” Armstrong said. “I feel pretty comfortable there. I’ve played there a lot and I remember watching my dad play in that when I was little.”
Armstrong won the tournament in 2018 in dominating fashion. His nine-under-par total gave him a nine-stroke victory.
“All these local tournament always have all the good local players, so to win by that much was pretty good,” he said.
The 54-hole tournament gets underway Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be competition in the Championship Flight as well as Seniors, Super-Seniors and match play flights for mid- and high-handicap players.
The tournament is part of the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour and a points even for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year award.
Armstrong hasn’t played any tournament golf since the Tillinghast Invitational back during the first weekend of June. He shot rounds of 67 and 69 at Johnson City Country Club to finish fourth.
In the meantime, he’s become a married man and recently returned from his honeymoon.
Armstrong is one of two players to have won the Ridgefields Invitational and East Tennessee Amateur during his career, joining Bill Argabrite on that short list. Armstrong won the ETA in 2013.
NO DEFENDING CHAMPION
William Nottingham, who won four Ridgefields titles in the past five years, will not be back to defend his championship. After completing his collegiate career at Clemson, Nottingham is trying his hand at professional golf.
“He’s had pretty much free rein on that course the past few years,” Armstrong said. “It would be be nice if he was playing because I like the competition, but it’s a little bit easier on everybody now that he’s not playing on his home course.”
THE CONTENDERS
Scotty Hudson will be a golfer to keep an eye on. The Nashville resident and son of former Ridgefields champ Rick Hudson finished second last year, hanging with Nottingham for two rounds.
Taylor Kilgore, a Kingsport golfer who finished third last year, is also in the field. Kilgore opened with a 67 before a second-round 80 knocked him out of contention.
Gate City’s Chance Taylor, the 202 Tillinghast Invitational champ, should be among the contenders as the weekend goes along.
SENIOR FIELD
The Senior Division could be the most competitive group of the tournament.
Defending champion Mike Poe will have a bevy of challengers trying to knock him off his perch.
Cary Daniels and Poe have had quite a battle on the local scene this year. Poe is coming off a win in the East Tennessee Amateur, while Daniels finished second. Daniels came out on top in the Tillinghast, passing Poe on the final hole for the title.
Reigning State Senior Amateur champion Tim Dinwiddie, also a former Ridgefields senior champ, should contend as well. In addition, Tony Green, Mark Halvorsen and Bill Lewis all know how to win at Ridgefields.