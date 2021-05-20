Science Hill faces a stiff challenge in Friday’s sectional baseball contest, but the Hilltoppers have a comfort zone at this stage of the postseason.
In the last two completed seasons, Science Hill defeated Hardin Valley on the road (2019) and Karns (2018) at home to reach the Class AAA state tournament.
The Hilltoppers have their eye on a third straight state berth when they play host to Powell at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Panthers are seeking their first state tournament since 1981, when they finished as Class AA state runner-up.
Science Hill is going for its 22nd state berth, winning titles in 1998, 1963, 1962 and 1947.
First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
The Hilltoppers are 29-9 on the season, having won nine in a row and 19 of their last 21 games. Powell rolls in with a mark of 29-4, winning 12 in a row before Wednesday’s 8-6 loss to Farragut in the Region 2-AAA final.
On the mound for the Panthers will likely be one of East Tennessee’s best pitchers in senior Coltin Reynolds. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-hander throws his fastball in the low 80s and also has a curveball, changeup and knuckleball. On the season, Reynolds is 8-0 with an ERA of 0.83 and two saves. He has totaled 68 strikeouts in 502/3 innings, and tossed a five-inning perfect game against Dobyns-Bennett on April 17.
Reynolds threw a tidy 83 pitches for the Panthers in Monday’s 2-1 win over Hardin Valley Academy.
Science Hill went with Cole Torbett in Monday’s win over Sevier County. Torbett threw 96 pitches in that game, striking out 12 batters. Gavin Briggs, Dustin Eatmon and Evan King each pitched in Wednesday’s win over Seymour.
Predicted winner: Science Hill
Pigeon Forge (28-4) at Sullivan South (24-8), 6 p.m.The Rebels figure to see big dose of sophomore Dylan Loy.
The 6-1, 160-pound left-hander committed to the University of Tennessee last summer. He throws in the mid-80s with a curveball and changeup at his disposal. In Monday’s 3-0 win over Kingston, Loy knocked off 17 batters in no-hit performance that required 95 pitches.
Two of the Tigers’ losses this season came against Gibbs.
South ace Drew Hoover threw 108 pitches in Monday’s tough 6-5 win over Greeneville, meaning he won’t be able to pitch against Pigeon Forge because of TSSAA pitch-count rules. Jackson Dean, who beat Elizabethton on May 11, would appear to be in line to start.
Pigeon Forge is looking for state berth No. 8. The Tigers won the Class AA title in 2013 behind future major-leaguer Wil Crowe. South is trying to duplicate its memorable run in 2015, when it defeated top-ranked Christian Academy of Knoxville in 12 innings in the sectional.
South also reached the state in 1987, winning the Class AAA title.
Predicted winner: Pigeon Forge (but South is looking like a team of destiny, so it might not be wise to pick against the Rebels)
Unicoi County (19-13) at Gibbs (27-7), 7 p.m.The Blue Devils have their hands full against a team that handed Pigeon Forge two of its four losses, splitting four games against the Tigers.
Working on three days’ rest, Eagles pitcher Reilly Byers threw 104 pitches in Monday’s 4-0 win over Alcoa, striking out 12 batters on a two-hitter. He was only two pitches away from not being eligible to pitch against Unicoi County.
The Blue Devils can use Travis Whitson, who threw only 74 pitches Monday against Chuckey-Doak. They also have Lucas Slagle available.
Gibbs is looking for its first state berth since 2011. The Eagles won the Class AA state title in 2010.
Unicoi is shooting for its 16th appearance and first since 2010.
Predicted winner: Gibbs
Tellico Plains (23-7) vs. University High (20-14) at David Crockett, 6 p.m.Things are set up nicely for the Buccaneers. Now it’s time to put seven good innings together.
With ace left-hander and Tennessee signee Kaleb Meredith available, UH should have an edge. However, Meredith used 98 pitches in Monday’s win over Greenback, so he might not be top-flight fresh.
While University High seeks its seventh state tournament berth, and third in a row, Tellico Plains has never been. In fact, the region championship appearance Wednesday against Coalfield was the first in program history.
The Bears’ record this year marks their first winning season since 2004.
Cade Scoggins started Monday’s 3-2 win over Oneida, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing eight hits and one earned run. Ben Edwards got the win in relief, but was roughed up for eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s loss to Coalfield.
Predicted winner: University High
SOFTBALL
Powell (36-8) at Daniel Boone (33-11), 6 p.m.These teams won’t have the usual sectional unknowns as they met back in March in the East Tennessee Classic at Winged Deer Park.
With Maggie Hillman navigating a five-hitter, Boone earned a 2-1 win. However, in that contest, Boone only saw Powell’s top pitcher, Delayna Bryant for five batters. She struck out three and is averaging over 1.5 strikeouts per inning on the season.
Cayden Baker and Hayden Dye are the Lady Panthers’ most dangerous sticks. Both are hitting in the neighborhood of .500 with double-digit home run power. Baker is a major speed threat with around 40 thefts. She got two steals in the first meeting with Boone, but her and Dye were both held hitless.
Boone counters with an ample supply of power. Maci Masters (19), Kyleigh Bacon (12) and Emma Robinette (10) each have double-digit home run totals. Masters’ total has tied Natalie Sheffey’s school record (2012) and is third-best in Tennessee history behind Unicoi County’s Tiffany Laughren (23 in 2013) and Sullivan East’s Chelsea Sams (22 in 2019). East’s Kylee Wolfe hit 19 in 2019.
Boone is seeking its third trip to the state tournament. In its last visit in 2012, the Lady Trailblazers finished as state runner-up.
Powell has made 11 appearances in the state tournament, most recently in 2018 when the Lady Panthers won the state championship.
Predicted winner: Daniel Boone
Tennessee High (26-9) at Farragut (32-2)
How tough is this challenge? Considering the Lady Admirals have surrendered just two runs in their last eight games, it’s pretty serious.
Farragut seeks its first state tournament berth since 2008 while the Lady Vikings are in search of their first.
Predicted winner: Farragut
Gibbs (28-11) at Elizabethton (28-6), 5:30 p.m.There is no program in the state that can match the history and tradition of the Lady Eagles.
They have been to the state tournament 33 times with 13 appearances in the title game, and 10 state championships — the most recent coming in 2017.
However, Gibbs didn’t maintain its tradition in Wednesday’s Region 2-AA final loss to Union County. And their 11 losses are the most for the program in eight years.
There’s plenty of pop in the lineup, including Bre Bumgardner’s .505 average with 11 homers and 40 runs batted in. Gracie Palmer and Shelby Blake are also serious sticks. Blake has 27 stolen bases.
In the circle, it runs through Abbie Buckner. She is 24-10, but has only recorded 103 strikeouts in 189 innings.
Predicted winner: Elizabethton