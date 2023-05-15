What we now call the Appalachian Highlands was once chosen as the No. 2 metropolitan area in the country for golf.
In 2005, Golf Digest ranked 330 areas and our region took a backseat to only one — Auburn-Opelika, Alabama. The magazine used several factors to come up with its ranking — access to golf, weather, quality of golf and value.
While years have passed since that distinction, the area is still known as a golf destination and the wide variety of public golf courses helps make it that way.
With enough courses to suit anybody’s style, the public-course golfer always has a place to tee it up.
Here is a list of the top public courses and how to contact them.
CATTAILS AT MEADOWVIEW
1901 Meadowview Parkway
Kingsport, Tenn., 37660
(423) 578-6622
On the web: www.cattailsgolf.com
Cattails issues a challenge shortly after golfers begin the back nine. A three-hole stretch called the Cat Trap starts at the par-5 11th hole and is followed by the short par-3 12th and the driveable par-4 12th. They ask “Have you taken the Cat Trap Challenge?”
A tough test from the back tees, Cattails has wide fairways, large greens and more water than most golfers would care to see with a stream and six ponds.
The course, run by Marriott, opened in 1998 and sits at the base of Bays Mountain. It has been listed as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses.
CLEAR CREEK GOLF COURSE
732 Harleywood Road
Bristol, Va. 24202
(276) 466-4833
On the web: www.clearcreekgolfclub.net
While none of Clear Creek's four par-3 holes play particularly long, they're all challenging. This is particularly true at the 165-yard eighth hole,which features a penninsula green surrounded by water on the right, short and long.
A large lake comes into play on several holes and keeping your golf ball dry turns into the biggest challenge.
CROCKETT RIDGE GOLF COURSE
4439 L Jack Drive
Kingsport, Tenn., 37664
(423) 279-1700
On the web: www.crockettridgegc.com
Opened in 1999, Crockett Ridge Golf Course features three lakes golfers will have to avoid.
The 11th hole is a memorable one. The downhill par-3 can play anywhere from 148 yards to 213. It feels like you’re playing on the edge of a cliff and proper club selection is important.
The course says “The greens are ample in dimension and have moderate undulation. They are unique in that they are designed to play diagonally to the fairways, which helps the middle-handicapper.”
THE CROSSINGS GOLF CLUB
2585 TN-81
Fall Branch, Tenn., 37656
(423) 348-8855
On the web: www.thecrossingsgolfclub.net
When the rough grows and the wind blows, the Crossings can make golfers think they’re playing in Scotland.
The course features fairways framed by mounds and smooth greens. The Crossings is in a peaceful, country setting not far from Jonesborough.
ELIZABETHTON GOLF COURSE
185 Buck Van Huss Dr.
Elizabethton, Tenn., 37643
(423) 542-8051
On the web: www.elizabethtongolf.com
Elizabethton is the site of the annual William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur tournament, which has turned into the largest of the area’s invitational tournament throughout the years.
The hilly course features undulating greens with hills and bowls that can attract your ball toward the hole or repel it away.
It’s not for the faint of heart if you like to walk. The final four holes, with steeper hills than most ski resorts, will test your fitness.
Low scores are the norm in the East Tennessee Amateur, which has been going on for almost 30 years.
GRAYSBURG HILLS GOLF COURSE
910 Graysburg Hills Rd.
Chuckey, Tenn., 37641
(423) 234-8061
On the web: www.graysburghillsgolf.com
It’s unlikely there’s a more peaceful place in the world to play golf than Graysburg Hills. The 27-hole layout is surrounded by nature. Often, the only sounds golfers can hear are from the birds and the cattle in nearby fields.
The family-owned course, which has a 4½-star rating in the Places to Play Guide by Golf Digest Magazine, is nestled in the foothills of Greene County.
The original 18 holes — the Knobs and Fodderstack nines — opened in 1978. A new nine, Chimney Top, was added in 1994.
PINE OAKS GOLF COURSE
1709 Buffalo Road
Johnson City, Tenn., 37604
(423) 434-6250
On the web: www.pineoaksgolf.com
Johnson City’s municipal course has been in operation since 1963 and always attracts a crowd.
While many local courses’ fairway grass goes dormant in the winter, Pine Oaks remains green year-round.
The course was known as Johnson City Municipal Golf Course until 1970, when a contest was held to rename it.
TRI-CITIES GOLF CLUB
2354 Feathers Chapel Rd.
Blountville, Tenn., 37617
(423) 323-4178
On the web: www.tricitiesgc.com
Tri-Cities Golf Club, a 27-hole facility, has been in business for more than 30 years.
They say the key for real estate is location and that’s one of Tri-Cities’ best attributes. The course is easily accessible from Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, making it a popular stop among local golfers.
WARRIORS’ PATH GOLF COURSE
1687 Fall Creek Road
Kingsport, Tenn., 37663
(423) 323-4990
On the web: www.tnstateparks.com/golf/course/warriors-path
Warriors’ Path is one of the more popular courses in the Tennessee State parks system.
The course, located on the shores of Fort Patrick Henry Lake, opened in 1972 and was designed by George Cobb. Golfers get a stunning view of the lake from the elevated fifth tee.
OTHERS
STEELE CREEK GOLF COURSE
20 Little Lane
Bristol, Tenn., 37620
(423) 764-6411
On the web: www.bristoltn.org/177/Steele-Creek-Golf-Course
The short, nine-hole course at Steele Creek Park has been a favorite of Bristol golfers for years.
It’s been described as beautiful and challenging. The course is one of the area’s best values and is known as a good course for families.
SCOTT COUNTY PARK
247 Fore Dr., Suite 101
Gate City, Va., 24251
(276) 452-4168
On the web: www.park.scottcountyva.com
With Clinch Mountain in the distance, Scott County has some of the best views in the county.
The Golf House, which sits atop one of the course’s ridges, is available to rent for events.
BAYS MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE
450 Silver Lake Rd.
Church Hill, Tenn.
(423) 256-3777
On the web: NA
Bays Mountain is owned and run by the family of one of the top local golfers, Lucas Armstrong.
The nine-hole course was formerly known as Silver Lake Golf Course.
TWIN CREEKS GOLF COURSE
90 Chuckey Hwy.
Chuckey, Tenn., 37641
(423) 257-5192
On the web: NA
Twin Creeks is a fun track with smooth greens and wide fairways that test golfers of every skill level.
The course recently acquired a fleet of new golf carts run by lithium batteries.
THE CEDARS GOLF COURSE
115 Cedar Creek Rd.
Bristol, Tenn., 37620
(423) 797-4411
On the web: NA
One of the youngest courses in the area is just off of Highway 11E in Bristol. The Cedars has been called a good beginners’ course.