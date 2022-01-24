It may seem like it just got started, but there are only three weeks left in basketball’s regular season.
So let’s take a league-by-league look at how things stack up as teams fight and scrap for district positioning.
BOYS
Big Five Conference
It’s unlikely this title will be settled before the Feb. 4 meeting between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in Johnson City.
Those teams figure to get the top two spots for district seeding, which leaves Daniel Boone, David Crockett and West Ridge trying to avoid the dreaded 4-5 elimination game.
Upper Lakes Conference
Volunteer certainly has the upper hand with four road victories tucked away for safe keeping. However, there’s no guarantee the Falcons will run the table at home in this solid league.
Among the key games remaining is Elizabethton traveling to Church Hill on Feb. 1.
Sullivan East and Tennessee High are currently in the most danger of the 4-5 slot with each already losing three times.
Three Rivers Conference
Chuckey-Doak has done exactly what a team is supposed to do, winning three close games (Johnson County, South Greene and West Greene) to stay unbeaten in the league.
Johnson County still has work remaining to avoid slipping into the No. 4 spot, starting with Friday’s home game against the Black Knights.
Watauga Valley Conference
Hampton is in prime position, but a road game against biggest-threat North Greene (Feb. 7) combined with a home date versus University High (Feb. 4) means there is work left to do.
GIRLS
Big Five Conference
This is the deepest and most competitive league in the area, boys or girls. Although last-place West Ridge is 0-3 in league play, every game has been close.
First place is up for grabs in a major way between the other four teams. Boone and Crockett both play at Science Hill this week, and Dobyns-Bennett still has two games left with the Hilltoppers (Feb. 4 and Feb. 10).
Upper Lakes Conference
Elizabethton could take complete control of the league with a win Tuesday against Sullivan East, or the Lady Patriots could spice things up for the stretch run.
Volunteer is still in the mix, and the Falcons have all four remaining games at home.
Three Rivers Conference
This title could be decided Friday when South Greene visits Happy Valley. The Lady Rebels won the first meeting between these frontrunners.
West Greene is still in the conversation, but would need a road win Tuesday against South Greene.
Watauga Valley Conference
A postponed game has left this title chase in the dark until Feb. 3, when Unaka visits North Greene. The co-leaders will meet again at Unaka on Feb. 11.
STATE POLLS
Here are the Johnson City Press and Times News rankings for District 1 teams this week.
Boys
• Class 4A — Dobyns-Bennett (No. 5), Science Hill (No. 6)
• Class 3A — Volunteer (No. 10)
• Class 1A — Hampton (No. 5), North Greene (No. 7)
Girls
• Class 3A — Elizabethton (No. 9), Greeneville (No. 10)
• Class 1A — Unaka (No. 9)
BASKETBALL Games of the week
BOYS
Friday
• Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville
• Chuckey-Doak at Johnson County
• North Greene at University High
It’s a non-conference game for Dobyns-Bennett against a Class 3A foe the Indians already defeated this season, but this is still an interesting encounter.
The Greene Devils are defending state champions, but are coming off a 29-point loss at the hands of Class 4A Farragut, a team Dobyns-Bennett could potentially see down the road. …
This is the last hope for Johnson County for a Three Rivers Conference title. The Longhorns are two games behind the first-place Black Knights, who defeated Johnson County 86-83 back on Jan. 11 in Afton.
GIRLS
Tuesday
• Daniel Boone at Science Hill
• Elizabethton at Sullivan East
Friday• David Crockett at Science Hill
• Sullivan East at Volunteer
• South Greene at Happy Valley
It’s a very big week for the Lady Hilltoppers, who dug themselves a major hole with losses to the same teams they will meet this week. However, this time the games are on Science Hill’s home court.
WRESTLING
Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett are still in the mix for a berth in the state duals, and they will take aim at that goal Thursday. The Indians will be at home while Science Hill will travel.
The state dual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Arena in Franklin.
The regional individual wrestling tournaments will be held the week of Feb. 7 and the state individual tournament is set for Feb. 24 in Franklin.
GIRLS SOCCER
Science Hill sophomore goalkeeper Cayden Norris was chosen for the 2006 Olympic Development Program national team recently.
She was the only player from Tennessee selected to the squad. Lady Hilltoppers’ head coach Ron Kind said it was “a rare accomplishment.”
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Unicoi County
The Lady Blue Devils will be sending a pair of softball standouts to the next level.
Kerstin Buchanan recently made her decision to play collegiately for Bluefield University.
Teammate Betsabe Chavez made it official with Walters State, where she will join her sister, Samantha, next season. …
University High
Henry Berning made his college choice official Monday, signing to continue his golf career at Mars Hill University.