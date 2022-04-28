With the regular season coming to a close in a few days, numerous area athletes have left their marks in statistical categories for the 2022 high school season.
In this week's Johnson City Press/Times News Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders, new baseball categories include runs, where Science Hill occupies four of the top five positions. In stolen bases, Tennessee High holds the top two spots. New pitching categories are WHIP and saves.
Softball also added runs, where Daniel Boone takes four of the top eight spots, and stolen bases for hitters with WHIP for pitchers.
It's the same three categories for soccer with a new team added to the mix as David Crockett has some impressive totals.
