Science Hill’s Abigail Taylor, left, leads Northeast Tennessee with 42 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

 Cheryl Gray

With the regular season coming to a close in a few days, numerous area athletes have left their marks in statistical categories for the 2022 high school season.

In this week's Johnson City Press/Times News Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders, new baseball categories include runs, where Science Hill occupies four of the top five positions. In stolen bases, Tennessee High holds the top two spots. New pitching categories are WHIP and saves.

Softball also added runs, where Daniel Boone takes four of the top eight spots, and stolen bases for hitters with WHIP for pitchers.

It's the same three categories for soccer with a new team added to the mix as David Crockett has some impressive totals.

The leaders are listed to the left (desktop version) or below (mobile).

Science Hill pitcher Cole Torbett is first in wins (7) and WHIP (.0991) and second in strikeouts with 65.

Camryn Sarvis, shown here after a postseason homer last season, is second in Northeast Tennessee this year with eight homers.
West Ridge catcher Kendall Nash, left, is second in Northeast Tennessee with a batting average of .524.
David Crockett’s Diego Cook (7, top right) is tied for fifth in the area with 16 goals.

