BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — For the second straight game, Johnson City had the pitching and hitting working in unison.
The Doughboys picked up a 8-3 win over Bluefield on Wednesday in an Appalachian League baseball game.
Beating the Ridge Runners for the second night in a row, Johnson City improved to 7-10 on the season. The Doughboys will play host to Burlington on Thursday at 7 p.m.
STRONG STARTER
Jan Figueroa had a nice start on the mound for Johnson City. He worked four innings, allowing three hits and one run. He walked one batter and struck out three.
In relief, Walker Trusley tossed two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Damon Cox and Chad Rogers each gave up a run before a scoreless ninth inning from Gianluca Shinn.
A BIG THREE
Bluefield took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Johnson City answered with three runs in the third inning.
Steven Ondina started the scoring with a one-out, two-run single that gave the Doughboys a 2-1 lead. Cherokee Nichols finished off the rally with an RBI groundout.
Johnson City began to pull away as a run scored on an error in the sixth inning. The Doughboys made it 6-2 in the eighth inning as Jordan Stevens highlighted the frame with an RBI single. The other run scored on the throw.
SQUELCHING A RALLY
Bluefield loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the eighth, but Rogers induced a double-play grounder and followed with a strikeout to limit the damage to run one as the Doughboys still led, 6-3.
FINAL TOUCH
Johnson City added two runs in the ninth inning as Joe Vetrano clubbed a two-run double.
Vetrano, Ondina and Stevens each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Ashton King also had two hits.