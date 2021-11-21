The 2021 Arby’s Classic is back, bigger and better than ever, the perfect tribute to the late Tennessee High basketball coach Dale Burns.
After a year hiatus due to COVID, the tournament returns to Viking Hall on Dec. 27-31 with the No. 1-ranked teams in New York, Florida and South Carolina among the teams participating.
The tournament was the brainchild of the recently deceased Burns, who had attended the King of the Bluegrass tournament in Louisville and wanted to bring the same quality teams to the Tri-Cities. Over the years, NBA stars such as Ray Allen, Sundiata Gaines and Tim Hardaway Jr. have played in the prestigious tournament.
Thanks to Burns’ longtime assistant Richard Ensor, now the tournament director, the quality of teams has never been better. It includes Dr. Phillips High School out of Orlando and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, currently the No. 8 and No. 9 ranked teams in the country according to MaxPreps.
“Coach Burns started this and he still helped me out,” Ensor said. “As far as quality teams, this is the best field we’ve had. We’ve got big-time players who are going to places like Kansas and Villanova. Dr. Phillips has players going to Kansas, Florida and Mississippi State.”
Volunteer has the unenviable task of playing Dr. Phillips in the first round. The Falcons got off to a good start to the season with a double-overtime win over David Crockett. Next month, they will face one of the top teams in the country.
That’s nothing new for veteran coach Mike Poe. Back in 1999, he was the coach at Science Hill when they won the Arby’s Classic with a team featuring MVP Demetric Stevens, BJ Hairston and Jermaine Love. He led the Hilltoppers to the Arby’s final again in 2001, where they lost to Louisville Ballard.
“That team in ’99, we played a team out of Gainesville, Florida ranked No. 4 in the country in the semifinals,” Poe recalled. “Demetric, Love and BJ decided we weren’t going to lose. Winning that tournament solidified me as Science Hill coach. When we won Arby’s, it felt like the weight of the world had been lifted off me.”
Beyond winning and losing, he sees it as a great opportunity to prepare Volunteer for the grind of the Upper Lakes Conference.
“I know they will do a good job representing our school and it’s exciting for our community,” Poe said. “Some of my guys have played AAU against some of these players in the summer. But to compete against them in a tournament like this, it’s a special deal.”
Another veteran coach, John Dyer, is the coach at West Ridge. It’s an honor for the first-year school to be part of the Arby’s field, Dyer said. The Wolves will face Amarillo, the No. 5-ranked team in Texas, in the first round.
“It’s a privilege to be here. We appreciate the invitation and want to do the best we can,” Dyer said. “These are great matchups and great opportunities for the kids. None of our kids have played in the Arby’s, so they’re excited about getting to play. Looking through the names, they should get the chance to line up against some guys who will be playing on TV someday.”
Knox Catholic, led by Tennessee signee B.J. Edwards, faces Union (Va.) in the opening game of the tournament on Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. East Hamilton takes on Tabernacle, Bahamas, in the other play-in game.
Perhaps the best matchup of the first round is defending Class AA state champion Greeneville facing powerhouse Myers Park out of Charlotte. The Mustangs feature Santana Lynch, son of 1987 Arby’s Classic MVP George Lynch, who went on to play at North Carolina and in the NBA for the Lakers, Grizzlies, 76ers and Hornets.