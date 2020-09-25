The Appalachian League isn’t going away, it’s just going to have a different look.
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball will hold a joint video news conference Tuesday to announce a new format for the league. The plan calls for the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores to take part in wooden-bat play.
MLB and USA Baseball will be in communication with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met.
The Appalachian League is expected to be eliminated as a professional minor league when Minor League Baseball’s deal with MLB ends Sept. 30. The league did not play this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Johnson City Cardinals won the 2019 championship.