The names of the teams of the new Appalachian League are being announced this week and on Monday the Bristol State Liners and Burlington Sock Puppets were introduced as the league’s first two teams.
The rest of the league will be announced throughout the week, with Johnson City and Princeton going Tuesday. The rest of the schedule includes Greeneville and Bluefield on Wednesday, Elizabethton and Danville on Thursday and Kingsport and Pulaski on Friday.
The league’s teams are all undergoing rebranding since they have cut ties with their former major league franchises. The new Appy League will be a college wooden-bat league with elite first- and second-year players competing throughout the summer in all 10 cities that had teams when the long-standing professional minor league was disbanded.
The league is a joint venture of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, which runs the national teams.
The State Liners will be operated by Bristol Baseball, Inc., the non-profit all-volunteer charitable organization which has operated the team’s entry in the Appalachian League.
“We are proud to announce the identity of this new team and this newly-restructured league,” BBI President Mahlon Luttrell said. “We are confident that our fans in Bristol and beyond will be pleased with the high caliber of play the State Liners will bring to the field this summer. We will have some of the top college players in the country, who as part of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline, will be headed for the big leagues in a few years.”
The State Liners’ first game will be June 3 in Johnson City.
The Burlington Sock Puppets were named to honor the rich textile industry in the Burlington, North Carolina, area.