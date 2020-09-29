The Appalachian League is still alive. It will just have a drastically different look in the future.
The league will become a collegiate wooden-bat league beginning next summer. It’s a big change for a circuit that has been a stepping stone for young professionals on their way to the major leagues.
The new format was announced Tuesday during a video conference held jointly by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
“We’re grateful to Major League Baseball for preserving this tradition and for following through on their commitment to keep baseball in our communities,” Appalachian League President Dan Moushon said. “Over the last several months we’ve been working with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, with our communities, our league office, our local operators to make for a transition to this new format and we’re excited and proud that our league can be used as a model on how to retain baseball in your community.”
The new league will have a team in every Appalachian League town. Three-hundred players, all rising collegiate freshmen and sophomores, will make up the rosters.
The players will come from USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline, which has been in place for a few years. The teams will play a 54-game schedule beginning next summer.
The idea is to give some of the younger elite college players a place to get some experience while showcasing their talents in front of major league scouts.
“This league is going to give our staff, the USA Baseball staff, a chance to see these guys up close for a longer period of time as we select our national team,” said Mike Gaski, president of USA Baseball, the country’s national body for amateur baseball. “Combining with the Appy League is very cool. There’s a lot of history there. People familiar with baseball know it and I think our kids are going to really relish the opportunity to be in some of these communities.”
As MLB’s working agreement with Minor League Baseball comes to an end on Wednesday night, the Appalachian League’s future looked bleak. Leaked reports had predicted the demise of the longstanding Rookie level league.
The Appalachian League did not have a season this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This deal keeps the league alive, albeit with a completely different look.
Every team will undergo a rebranding with new names and logos.
“We’re thrilled to partner with USA Baseball and all the Appalachian League communities in creating a one-of-a-kind summer league that’s going to attract the nation’s top collegiate baseball players,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president, baseball economics and operations. “It was our goal to honor the rich history of this league and ensure that the region is going to host future big-leaguers for years to come. And we think we’ve settled on something pretty special here.”
Harold Reynolds, the former All-Star second baseman and MLB Network analyst, has been a supporter of the new league from the start. He played a big role in selling the idea to the local clubs.
“The beauty of the partnership of USA baseball, Major League Baseball, is the reach you have with the MLB Network,” he said. “You have MLB.com, you have USA Baseball. Those are all powerful vehicles. And we’re working on opportunities how these young men will be seen, whether it’s an all-star game or Game of the Week or different things like that. When you get the ‘oomph’ of Major League Baseball behind it, it’s always a pretty powerful thing to have. I think that’s why the partnerships are going well.”