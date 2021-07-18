Rain got the better of Johnson City and Bristol on Sunday evening, and the Appalachian League took another step toward a summer baseball season coming to a close.
Johnson City (12-21-1) will have an off day on Monday before traveling to Pulaski, Virginia, on Tuesday for a two-game series against the River Turtles. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Rain also got the best of the scheduled game between the Elizabethton River Riders and the Kingsport Road Warriors.
The River Riders also have a day off Monday before traveling to Bluefield, West Virginia, for a series against the Ridge Runners.
With only 16 playing dates remaining on the schedule, the championship chase is coming into focus.
In the West Division, it’s a three-horse race with Greeneville holding a somewhat sturdy lead over Bristol and Elizabethton. The Flyboys entered Sunday’s game at Princeton with a record of 21-12, three games ahead of the washed-out State Liners (18-15) and River Riders (19-16).
Bristol gets four more cracks at Greeneville, all coming this week with two on the road and two at home. Elizabethton will see the Flyboys only twice, and both games (July 30-31) are on the road. Bristol and Elizabethton have two games remaining against each other (July 28-29 in Bristol).
Johnson City is in last place, and would need a dramatic winning streak to get back in the conversation.
In the East Division, it’s looking like it will come down to Pulaski and Princeton. The River Turtles are 22-14 and held a two-game edge over the WhistlePigs heading into Sunday. They have two head-to-head matchups still on the slate (July 30-31 at Princeton).
Danville (17-18) and Bluefield (17-19) are both under .500, but still within shouting distance.
The two division champions will meet Aug. 9 for the Appy League title.
LEAGUE LEADERS
Here’s a look some of the league’s top hitters and pitchers.
HITS
Nathan Holt, Princeton — 43
AVG.
Marcus Brown, Elizabethton — .444
RBIs
Dylan Rogers, Princeton — 30
HOME RUNS
Dylan Rogers, Princeton — 7
Ryan Johnson, Pulaski — 7
STRIKEOUTS
Bryce Mayer, Greeneville — 44
WINS
Austin Troesser, Greeneville — 4
Paco Hernandez, Pulaski — 4
Tyler Lowery, Bluefield — 4
Jared Lyons, Danville — 4
Sergio Patsy, Burlington — 4
Hector Vazquez, Bristol — 4
SAVES
Chase Long, Elizabethton — 4