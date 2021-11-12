BOONE, N.C. — Desmond Oliver’s debut as East Tennessee State’s basketball coach came down to the wire.
Unfortunately for Oliver, his team was on the wrong end of the result.
Justin Forrest shook off foul trouble and made four free throws in the final 50 seconds as Appalachian State beat ETSU 69-67 Friday night in a non-conference game at Holmes Convocation Center.
After Forrest’s two free throws broke a 67-67 tie with 11 seconds left, the Bucs had a chance to win or tie. Ty Brewer’s deep 3-pointer with five seconds remaining was off the mark and the rebound clanged around until there was only six-tenths of a second left.
Appalachian State threw a deep ball on the inbounds pass and the clock expired.
“It’s no fun losing,” Oliver said. “We have some things to work on. I think that App State, the veteran team that they are, out-toughed us a little bit.”
There were 10 ties and nine lead changes in the back-and-forth affair.
“It was a great team win against a really good team,” said Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns, whose team improved to 1-1. ”Coach Oliver is going to be a star in this profession. He’s a tremendous coach. ETSU is going to be in great hands. Just a great game and hopefully we can keep this series going.”
Adrian Delph led Appalachian State with 19 points. Donovan Gregory added 12.
ETSU was led by Davis Sloan, who had 15 points and eight assists while committing no turnovers. Sloan passed the ball to Brewer for the potential winning shot.
Ledarrius Brewer added 13 points, Ty Brewer had 12 and Vonnie Patterson had 11.
“I felt like if we executed our game plan on offense and defense, we would have been in control of the game the last seven or eight minutes,” Oliver said. “The tempo was never in our favor. We wanted to get out and run and get stops. We were getting stops but they were getting second and third chances at it. The game got real physical and slowed down some.”
Shortly after the Mountaineers grabbed the lead on a 3-pointer by Michael Eads midway through the second half, Sloan swished a 3-pointer of his own and shushed the crowd. Sloan scored again the next time down for a 48-45 ETSU lead before Forrest, Appalachian State’s All-Sun Belt guard, made his first basket of the game, a 3-pointer that tied it 48-48 with 11:17 remaining.
Forrest had been saddled by foul trouble, picking up three in the first half. He picked up his fourth with 7:47 left in the game.
ETSU’s Jordan King had missed his first six shots before banking in a runner to forge a 51-51 tie.
After the team traded the lead several times, Forrest scored the final four points for the Mountaineers. He finished with nine points.
“It was a great challenge,” Patterson said. “We know what we have to do now. They were tougher than us. I’m glad we didn‘t fold. We pushed back.”
ETSU led 33-28 at halftime thanks to an efficient offense that turned the ball over just three times. That made up for 41% shooting and it was fueled by a perfect shooting half from Patterson, who had nine points at the break.
BY THE NUMBERS
Appalachian State out-rebounded the Bucs 36-29. ETSU shot 42% from the field, making 10 out of 33 from 3-point range. Appalachian State shot 44% and was 10 for 25 from long range.
The Bucs turned the ball over seven times.
Appalachian State got to the foul line more, making 13 of 18 free throws. ETSU was 5 of 6.
King wound up going 1 of 8 from the field.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays at Tennessee on Sunday. The home opener is set for Thursday when USC Upstate pays a visit to Freedom Hall.
Appalachian State plays host to William Peace on Monday.