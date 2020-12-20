A Pre Stanley basket underneath the goal with five seconds left lifted the Appalachian State women’s basketball team to a 69-66 win over non-conference rival East Tennessee State on Sunday inside Brooks Gym.
The loss marks the fifth consecutive for the Bucs and it came in one of the most heartbreaking ways.
Imani Williams tied the game at 66 for ETSU with 37.9 seconds remaining and was fouled. She missed the ensuing free throw, but got her own rebound and it looked as if ETSU would have the final shot.
Carly Hooks drove the lane and missed a layup, but Amaya Adams got the offensive rebound.
ETSU, however, was hit with a shot clock violation and a turnover that gave the ball back to the Mountaineers.
After Stanley’s made bucket, the Bucs got another opportunity, but Mykia Dowdell was called for an offensive foul and the ball went back to ASU.
Jakhyia Davis led the way for the Bucs with 18 points while Dowdell threw in 16. Jasmine Sanders added 15.
Stanley and Brooke Bigott each had 16 to lead App State. The Mountaineers trailed by as many as seven points with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but finished the period on a 17-2 run that put them ahead, 57-49.
The Bucs were 7 for 17 from the free throw line including 4 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
ETSU’s preseason all-conference pick E’Lease Stafford did not score, going 0 for 5 from the field. It was her second scoreless game in a row.
The Bucs’s next scheduled game is against Division II Newberry College on Dec. 31 at home. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.