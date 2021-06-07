PULASKI, Va. — In the first year under its current format, the Appalachian League will have a baseball all-star game at Pulaski’s Calfee Park.
Presented by Pennzoil, the contest is set to be televised by MLB Network. Additional details will be revealed at a later date.
First built in 1935 and recently renovated, Calfee Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been voted one of the best ballparks in America by Ballpark Digest.
“Pulaski has one of the best ballparks not just in the Appalachian League but across the entire country,” said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president. “This historic stadium is a great venue to demonstrate both the Appalachian League’s legacy and its future, and we can’t wait to see the league’s brightest stars shine in the first all-star game of this new format. The 2021 all-star game will be an exciting and memorable event for fans in Pulaski and across the region.”
No longer connected to Minor League Baseball, the Appalachian League has been remodeled as a wooden bat league for college underclassmen.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Appalachian League’s best to Calfee Park this summer as we celebrate our first season under the new format,” said Appalachian League president Dan Moushon. “I cannot think of a better stage for our players or experience for our fans.”
FIRST HONOREES
Michael Eze of Bluefield and Greeneville’s Will Saxton earned the league’s first player and pitcher of the week awards for 2021.
Eze, who just finished his freshman season at Georgetown University, led the Ridge Runners’ offensive attack in the first four games, batting .647 (11-for-17) with two doubles, two triples and six RBIs.
Saxton tossed two hitless innings against Elizabethton on opening night, striking out five batters and walking one. Saxton, who plays for Florida International University, made his first start of the season Sunday against Bluefield. The left-hander hurled two scoreless innings, collecting four strikeouts in picking up the win.