One has to go back to 1985 when The Winston debuted or the 1992 edition nicknamed “One Hot Night” to find a NASCAR All-Star Race as anticipated as Wednesday night’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway.
With the race moving from the mile-and-a-half Charlotte Motor Speedway to the high-banked short track with no points and a million dollars on the line, drivers are expecting it to be action-packed. Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, certainly didn’t hide his enthusiasm.
“It is the All-Star Race. One million dollars! It is one of those things where you have been dreaming of the opportunity for a long time,” he said. “I mean the opportunity to get this All-Star race to Bristol. I thought it was a perfect fit for the All-Star format and I am excited to get there and see it all go down.”
Rookie Cole Custer, a teammate of Bowyer in the No. 41 Ford, made his entry into the All-Star Race by virtue of his dramatic victory Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. He shared his teammate’s sentiments.
“We’ve never had the All-Star Race at Bristol and it’s the perfect track for it,” Custer said. “You’re going to be beating, banging, throwing slide jobs. It’s going to make it extremely exciting with everyone going for a million dollars. It could be the best All-Star Race we’ve ever seen.”
While the drivers will be going counter-clockwise around the BMS oval, one can go different directions to pick a favorite for the race.
If you judge by past Bristol performance, it’s hard to go against the Busch brothers. They have combined for 14 Bristol Cup Series wins, eight by Kyle and six by Kurt.
If it’s based on NASCAR’s last visit in May for the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500, one might pick race winner Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano or Chase Elliott.
Take a look at the season as a whole and Kevin Harvick or Denny Hamlin rank as the top drivers with four wins apiece. If you go by the event history, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson holds the record as a four-time winner of the All-Star Race.
There are so many variables to consider with the race consisting of four segments, highlighted by a 15-lap shootout at the end. Prior to the main event is the All-Star Open, a race which Kyle Larson transferred from last year on his way to winning the All-Star Race.
Another notable change is the ‘choose rule’ where drivers will be able to take either the high lane or low groove on restarts. It could potentially be a big deal if one groove is dominant. In that case, the second-place driver might decide to start behind the leader instead of to his inside or outside.
It will be a much different experience from a visual standpoint. The numbers will be set back towards the rear of the car instead of the driver’s door. The cars will also feature underglow bodies which should shine bright on a warm summer night.
But, the biggest change is the venue with the anticipation of Bristol being the perfect venue for the All-Star Race.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Chris Madden, a five-time Southern Nationals Series champion, captured the win in the mini-tour’s visit to Volunteer Speedway on Monday night.
The South Carolina driver was fastest in qualifying around the 4/10-mile clay oval, but five-time track champion Vic Hill of Mosheim took the high line and grabbed the lead on the opening lap.
Madden used the top groove to get around Hill on lap 7 and went on to win the 35-lap Super Late Model main event.
Georgia racer Brandon Overton passed Hill and finished second. Cory Hedgecock, a recent winner at the Bulls Gap track, finished third with Ross Bailes and Logan Roberson completing the top five.
Hill finished sixth and Johnson City’s Jensen Ford placed ninth.
Josh Henry of Newport debuted a new car in the Crate Late Model class and rolled to the win over Jordan Horton. Jake Whitehead led flag-to-flag in the Sportsman Late Model division.
Wayne Rader of Parrottsville held off Kaleb Trent in Modified Street. Former Crate Late Model track champion Trevor Sise of Knoxville outran Shaun Sise to win in the Classic division. Johnson City driver Charlie Bates finished fourth.