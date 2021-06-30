ELIZABETHTON — A six-run deficit proved to be the downfall for the Johnson City Doughboys again Wednesday night.
Falling behind early, the Doughboys lost 9-2 to the Elizabethton River Riders for a second straight night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. It gave the River Riders (13-10) a sweep in the two-game set and was the third straight loss for the Doughboys (8-14-1).
Elizabethton gained control early, scoring six runs against Johnson City starting pitcher Jan Figueroa in the first inning. The River Riders pulled ahead 4-0, highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles from Garrison Berkley and Sam Thompson. John Montes added to the Doughboys’ despair with a two-run bomb over right field.
MORE RIVER RIDING
Johnson City got on the scoreboard with Steven Ondina’s bases-loaded walk in the third inning. However, Casey Keller came into the game to relieve Elizabethton starter Robert Bavon and proceeded to strike out the next two batters, leaving three runners stranded for the Doughboys.
Eli Young pushed Elizabeth- ton’s lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer over left field. Johnson City had two hits to put runners on the first and third bases in the top of the fourth, but again came up empty.
Jonathan “Pepe” Soto hit a third Elizabethton home run, a solo shot over left field in the bottom of the fourth. Soto went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Berkley, Young and Montes all finished with two RBIs.
SCORING FIT FOR A KING
Johnson City’s Ashton King led off the sixth inning with a double. King, an ETSU player, was rewarded when Brady Cottom singled to score the Doughboys’ second run. King and Cottom led Johnson City offensively with two hits apiece.
For a second night in a row, Elizabethton pitchers recorded double-digit strikeouts. Bavon struck out four through 2 1/3 innings. Keller and Jack Wolgast struck out seven over the next 4 2/3 innings before Brenden Heiss struck out four more for 15 strikeouts overall, while giving up only four hits.
Joe Moran gave up three runs in three innings for Johnson City over three innings before Damon Cox and Ethan Courtney combined for four scoreless innings.
Johnson City will try to get back on track when it’s scheduled to host Bristol on Thursday at 7 p.m. Elizabethton is slated to host Princeton.