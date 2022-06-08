KINGSPORT — In a game where hits were at a premium, Nate Anderson cashed in big time.
Anderson, a redshirt freshman at Gardner-Webb, had three of Kingsport’s five hits — including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Axmen past Johnson City 3-2 in Appalachian League baseball action Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Both teams finished with five hits apiece.
The win was the seventh straight victory for Kingsport (7-0) to start the season.
The loss kept Johnson City (0-7) winless in Appy League play.
LATE DRAMATICS
All three of Anderson’s hits were doubles, but the one in the eighth made the difference in the contest.
With Johnson City leading 2-1, Kingsport’s Logan Poteet and Cole Hales led off the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back walks and pinch-hitter Ian Riley followed with a picture-perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third.
One out later, Anderson delivered a double to left field to score pinch-runner Aaron Casillas and Hales and give the Axmen the lead for good.
RUNS IN THE FIFTH
Neither team could score until the fifth inning, when Johnson City put both of its runs on the scoreboard.
The Doughboys knocked out three hits in the fifth, including an RBI double from Gardner Lawrence and an RBI single from Greg Bello.
Kingsport narrowed the Doughboys lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Perry led off the frame with a triple and scored on a fielder’s-choice groundout to second from Houston Koon.
The teams didn’t score again until Anderson’s heroics at the plate for Kingsport.
STRONG ON THE MOUND
Nathan Hickman, a sophomore at ETSU, started the game on the mound for Johnson City and made the most of his appearance.
The right-hander from Lenoir City worked five innings and gave up one run on three hits with four strikeouts on no walks.
He was lifted after the fifth inning and did not figure in the decision.
NEXT UP
The teams are scheduled to face each other again on Thursday night at Johnson City.