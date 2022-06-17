BRISTOL — Greg Anderson took a big first step in pursuit of a milestone and Angelle Sampey started off her weekend in style during Friday night qualifying for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Anderson led Pro Stock qualifying with a pass of 6.686 seconds at 202.21 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro. The class history’s winningest driver with 99 victories, Anderson would love to hit the milestone 100th win at Bristol Dragway, the site of his first-ever Pro Stock win in 2001.
“To me, that would be great to have it come here where it first happened,” Anderson said. “When I won that one, everybody in this class, including me, was thinking, ‘We probably aren’t going to see many more wins out of this guy.’ Here we are 99 wins down the road. It would be a fantastic story in my book.”
Aaron Stanfield was second quickest at 6.701 seconds and 204.08 mph. He had the same time as Kyle Koretsky, but the faster speed by over two miles per hour. Matt Hartford qualified fourth with No. 5 qualifier Deric Kramer hitting the fastest speed at 205.04 mph.
Erica Enders, who has won four of the first six races of the season, qualified 10th.
While Anderson doesn’t expect the quick time to hold up, he believes it gives him a good jump on the weekend.
“You have to make quality runs and that was a quality run,” Anderson said. “It’s encouraging because we’ve been working awful hard. We’re very close to finding our way back to the winner’s circle again. I feel we have a legitimate chance to win the race. When you make a quality run that first run, it does so much for the team, gives you so much data.”
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
Sampey remains the Pro Stock Motorcycle rider to beat at Bristol Dragway.
The three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion and the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals winner paced Friday qualifying for the bikes.
Sampey sped down the drag strip in 6.966 seconds at 185.38 mph to earn the provisional No. 1 qualifier. She was just .002 seconds quicker than teammate Eddie Krawiec in another Vance & Hines Suzuki.
She explained it was anything but a smooth ride.
“It was pretty bumpy and wasn’t straight, rolling left toward the center line,” Sampey said. “I backed off coming to the finish line and I would have never guessed that would be the No. 1 qualifying run.”
Angie Smith was third quickest at 6.980 seconds, but had the fastest speed at 193.49 mph. Still, it was Sampey who ended with the No. 1 spot. Sampey had an unusual reaction to finding out her time was the best.
“I figured, ‘Oh well, I blew that.’ I was really shocked, sitting there waiting and didn’t think a .96 would hold up,” she said. “I figured I was in the bottom half of qualifiers. When they told me I was No. 1, I started laughing and couldn’t believe it.”