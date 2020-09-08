Running hard in football is a matter of the will.
By one definition, “will” is the faculty by which a person decides on and initiates action. By another definition, “will” is something that has been uniquely on display this season for the Science Hill football team.
Will is No. 32. Will is Caleb Mazoff.
After covering high school football for 34 years now, I have seen faster running backs than Mazoff. I have seen them more skilled. More athletic. More elusive. Stronger. Taller. More powerful — maybe.
But I have never seen anyone run harder than Mazoff. At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, he was standing in the backfield prior to the first snap of the season at Elizabethton. My initial reaction was ‘why does Science Hill have an offensive lineman wearing a running back number?’ Then I saw Mazoff carry the ball. And I was like, wow, that looks hard to tackle.
I have watched multiple defenders — at one time — try to take him to the ground, but his legs were still churning until the official whistled him to a stop.
After Friday’s 48-21 win over Hardin Valley, I asked Mazoff why he seems so adamant about getting that next half yard.
“It’s just how I am,” Mazoff said, transforming from the big smile accompanying his previous response to a job-interview-serious look. “That’s how I was raised. My parents are always (saying), ‘You’re going to go as hard as you can all the time. That’s how I run every play, like it could be my last play.”
On Friday night, Mazoff broke into the clear on a second-quarter play — some 70 yards from the end zone. I waited for the defensive back to tackle him from behind.
It never happened.
I watched the replay on Science Hill’s big screen and saw Mazoff separate from the defensive back. It was amazing.
Or maybe it was “amazoffing.”
But when I was putting this column together, it made sense. If Mazoff finds open space and he’s full throttle, his 100-percent effort is a different beast than even 99 percent from a faster defender. Give him that one percent, and he will cover more ground because he’s running harder.
Mazoff has rushed for 305 yards in three games while averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
But here’s the best part. Even in a pandemic-damaged season, Mazoff has helped make the first few weeks a worthwhile endeavor for his teammates, coaching staff, and the Hilltoppers’ student section that supports him with specific chants and cheers on Friday nights.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at Greeneville
Outside of a few mistakes in the season opener against Elizabethton, the Hilltoppers’ offense has been rolling. This week’s opponent scored 34 points in its season opener, but that’s the only time Greeneville has been on the field as it missed playing twice because of the pandemic.
Elizabethton at Daniel Boone
The Cyclones looked the part of a defending state champion in their first two games. Boone stood up strong in Week 2 by defeating Greeneville, which is expected to be one of the Cyclones’ biggest challengers as they try to get down the road again.
Hampton at Cloudland
Outscoring its first two opponents by a combined margin of 60-7, the Bulldogs seem to have prepared well for this up-the-mountain rivalry.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Elizabethton 30, Daniel Boone 14
The Trailblazers are coming off a tough region loss while the Cyclones roll in with a rested team after the bye week. Factor in a tough challenge for Boone’s defense against an explosive offense, and Elizabethton is a solid favorite.
Picks record: 2-0.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Zane Whitson, Dobyns-Bennett
The Indians were in sync all night, and quarterback Zane Whitson had the offense humming.
In a 40-7 win over Bearden, Whitson completed 13 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also did some ground work with 33 yards rushing and another score.
THE HOGS AWARD
Science Hill Hilltoppers
Whatever the Hilltoppers needed on a given offensive play, the brute-strong line made it work with consistency.
The Hill Hogs paved the way for 7.8 yards per rushing attempt, and the pass protection allowed 70 percent completions — even with the extra time needed for several down-the-field shots.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Hampton Bulldogs
In a rivalry game that was tight into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense never budged.
Hampton topped Happy Valley 28-0 with the defense stuffing the Warriors’ ground attack for a total of minus-four yards for the entire game.