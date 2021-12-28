BRISTOL, Tenn. — What is a “Sandie?”
A sandie is like a miniature tornado that happens in the western United States when it is dry, dust starts to mount up and the wind picks up.
West Ridge’s basketball team ran into a Sandie of sorts in its opening game of the 38th Arby’s Classic against Amarillo (Texas) in the opening quarter.
The Sandies blasted out to a 11-point lead in the opening stanza and ground away the Wolves, 76-58.
“(Amarillo) has dudes. That’s what the kids are saying these days, right?” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “I thought we came out and we played hard for 32 minutes. We came hot and they came out hot.
“(Brendan Hausen) is the real deal. Villanova doesn’t take guys that can’t play. He made four or five shots that I thought were impressive.”
Amarillo was smoking hot coming out of the gate, hitting 12 of its 14 shots in the opening frame and going 20-for-24 in the first half.
“Knocking down shots will wash away bad defense,” Amarillo coach Jason Pillion said. “We didn’t do some things very well defensively, but give (West Ridge) credit. They created some issues for us with the way they spread us out and shot the ball.
“We just shot the heck out of the basketball to start and that really helped us out.”
Villanova signee Brendan Hausen — one of the country’s best long-range shooters — led the way for Amarillo with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
Towering 7-footer Cade Hornecker finished with 16 points while Xa Landry-Britton contributed 15. Damonze Woods — a 6-foot-7 stretch, 4-man — added 13 for the Sandies.
“You’re not going to shoot it like that if you don’t execute and get the ball to the right guy at the right time,” Pillion said.
West Ridge shot the ball well after the opening period, going 11-for-22 from long distance. Wade Witcher came off the bench and netted a game-high 22 on 5-for-7 shooting from the outside.
Amarillo advances to face Jonesboro (Arkansas) in the winner’s bracket at 8 p.m. while West Ridge faces Knox Catholic at noon.
Twin Springs (Va.) 55, Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas) 50
After a slam dunk to cap the first half, Twin Springs’ Connor Lane found his confidence again.
The Titans got a game-high 24 points from Lane and 22 from sharpshooter Bradley Owens. Fifteen of Lane’s points came in the second half and helped propel his squad to its first Arby’s Classic win since 2004.
The last time Twin Springs won a game in the Arby’s, Titans coach Ty Webb was in high school playing for the Titans.
“This is a huge confidence boost for our kids,” Webb said. “It means a lot to be the second team ever to come here and win a game in the Arby’s. It’s a great way top bounce back, considering the way we played on Monday.”
The game was nip-and-tuck the entire way, but Twin Springs was able to make free throws down the stretch and get a couple of key turnovers to gain a two-possession lead.
“Connor’s confidence was looking a little shaky at the start of the game, but then he broke through,” Webb said. “I thought he really played great there towards the end of the first half.
“Bradley was hot again to start off like yesterday and that’s good because he really got us going.”
Leono Rolle led the way for the Bahamas squad with 15.
Twin Springs advances in the consolation bracket to take on Tennessee High.
Jonesboro (Ark.) 61, Knox Catholic 53
The Golden Hurricanes were able to contain Tennessee signee B.J. Edwards down the stretch and advanced in the winner’s bracket.
Edwards, a Johnson City native, had a frustrating night and finished with 16 points while sidekick Blue Cain had 11.
Jonesboro — the defending Arkansas 5A state champions — were led by Jesse Washington’s 16 points. His final eight all came in the fourth quarter and in critical junctures when the Hurricanes needed him most.
Isaac Harrell (15) and Amarion Wilson (10) also scored in double figures for Jonesboro.
The Irish fell into the losers bracket and will face West Ridge at noon Wednesday.