Justin Allgaier was steaming the last time he left Bristol Motor Speedway. Now he comes to the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” for Friday night’s Food City 300 smiling after what he described as the biggest accomplishment of his career.
The veteran driver finished a disappointing 18th in the Cheddar’s 300 in June after late-race contact between he and teammate Noah Gragson resulted in Allgaier crashing out of the race and Gragson racing to the win.
That seems like a long time ago as Allgaier drove his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to victory in the last two NASCAR Xfinity Series races on consecutive nights at Richmond.
“I don’t know that it isn’t the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Allgaier said after last Saturday’s win. “I think a lot of times in this sport you’re only as good as your last race. It’s really, really easy to have success and have a good race and not following it up with another good race.”
Allgaier has three wins this season, the other coming at the concrete surface at Dover. He has been incredibly fast at Bristol throughout his career, winning the 2010 spring race and scoring 11 top-10 finishes in 19 races. He has led the most laps in the last three Bristol races, 425 laps overall, but little to show for it with an average finish of 19th place.
Gragson, a two-time winner in his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, was ready to pounce when Allgaier’s car slipped off the bottom at the Cheddar’s 300. He apologized to Allgaier afterwards, but he didn’t apologize for his aggressive style.
“I don’t like wrecking people. I don’t like wrecking teammates,” he said. “I’m an aggressive racecar driver, and when you’re battling for wins, I leave it all out on the track.”
Others will be ready to leave it all out on the track as Friday’s race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe have dominated much of the regular season.
Cindric, in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, locked up the regular-season title at Richmond. He has five wins on the season, but finished 36th at Bristol in June, caught up in a crash just eight laps into the race.
Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, leads the series with six wins. He has finished second in the last two Bristol Xfinity races. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammates Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones are other top contenders.
Burton, a two-time winner this season, is a former NASCAR K&N Series winner at Bristol. Jones, who has three wins in 2020, finished third in June.
Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Justin Haley are also locked into the playoffs as are Michael Annett, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg. Brandon Brown is in position to claim the final playoff spot.
For Jeremy Clements and the others behind him in points, a win in Friday’s race would be needed to earn a playoff bid.
A pair of drivers in the field with East Tennessee connections include Jesse Little, who still has family in Kingsport, and Knoxville driver Chad Finchum, a former track champion at Kingsport Speedway.