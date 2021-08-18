Like most teams, it all starts up front for the Daniel Boone Trailblazers.
And Jeremy Jenkins’ bunch has a good one up front in senior Peyton Ford.
Ford is a returning Class 5A all-state lineman and a two-time offensive lineman of the year in the league.
“We have one starter back on offense, but he’s a good one,” Jenkins said. “In terms of size, strength and experience, he is the best we’ve got. He’s a three-year starter.”
The offense will have a lot of new faces, but senior Kaleb Worley — who played a lot at wide receiver last season — will be a versatile player that will also be in the mix for quarterback.
“Kaleb is one of those intangibles that can do a lot of things for you,” Jenkins said. “He’s a wide receiver, a quarterback and could play a little bit on defense in certain packages.”
Two others that will be in the quarterback mix include sophomores Luke Jenkins and Aiden Riner.
The ’Blazers could end up having a two-headed monster at running back featuring sophomore Braiden Blankenship and Hagan Edwards.
Bo Newton will be thrown in for short-yardage situations.
“Braiden will probably end up being one of the more all-around backs we’ve ever had,” Jenkins said. “He can do so many things out of the backfield. He has great hands and he runs with speed and power.”
On the defensive side, senior Will Hamlin and Luke Scott will be the anchors on either side at the two end positions. Edwards will be at the second level, calling the signals at middle linebacker.
“Luke Scott and Will Hamlin are as good of players as we’ve ever had here,” Jenkins said. “They’ve got great motors. They do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage and they have great effort. With the way football has changed, everything is aimed at the ends. We feel good about them.”
Added Jenkins: “Overall, this is the best team speed we’ve had in my 18 years here. We don’t have a lot of experience, but we can run.”
Special teams in high school football can be a huge weapon, especially on kickoffs. Junior Ben Shrewsberry has a rocket for a leg, regularly pinning teams back at the 20 last season.
“Ben is one of the top kickers in the country and he will handle all of our kicking duties,” Jenkins said. “I think he’s a 3-star recruit, almost to four. He’s won a lot of those Wilhoit kicking camps and been at two or three in the last three weeks and has been the top kicker in those.
“That can be a weapon for us. When we get inside the 35, we’re looking to at least come away with three points. In high school football, if you have a kicker than can consistently put it in the end zone on the kickoff, 9 times out of 10, the other team will not drive the length of the field and score.”