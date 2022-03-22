When it came down to getting things done on the basketball court, Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip was good at every phase.

He was not only one of the area’s best scorers, he was an impressive rebounder, one of the area’s top passers, played tough defense, and took care of the basketball perhaps better than anyone in the area.

For his efforts, Cutlip was chosen as the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year Tuesday.

Cutlip edged his teammate, Jamar Livingston, for the honor.

Joining Cutlip on the first team were Livingston, Dobyns-Bennett’s trio of Jack Browder, Jonavan Gillespie and Malachi Hale, and Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley.

Heading the second team was Unicoi County’s Grant Hensley. He was joined by Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett, Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts, Johnson County’s Preston Greer, and Hampton’s Cadon Buckles.

David Crockett’s Dawson Wagner was the selection as the area’s top defensive player while University High’s A.J. Murphy walked away with the most promising underclassman honor.

Earning coach of the year honors was Chris Poore, who led Dobyns-Bennett to its first state championship in 77 years. He edged out Volunteer’s Mike Poe for the honor.

KEYNAN CUTLIP

6-3, senior, guard

Helping the Hilltoppers reach the Class 4A sectional round, Cutlip averaged 20 points per game for a 31-6 team.

He was also second in Northeast Tennessee with 6.7 assists per game while also averaging six rebounds. Cutlip made two 3-pointers per contest and shot over 70 percent from the free throw line.

With 1,636 points in his career, Cutlip finished No. 7 on the Hilltoppers' all-time scoring list. He passed Gary Carter in the final game of his career.

JAMAR LIVINGSTON

6-4, junior, post

Northeast Tennessee’s best scorer, Livingston ripped the nets for 24 points per game. There were times where he was unstoppable on the offensive end, and he was also an elite rebounder with eight per game.

Also, Livingston shot over 80 percent from the free throw line. He has 1,530 career points, standing at No. 12 on the Hilltoppers' all-time scoring list.

JACK BROWDER

6-4, senior, post

Elevating his play, he was a key factor in the Indians’ run to the Class 4A state championship.

Browder averaged 15 points and eight rebounds and was a force on the defensive end. He was chosen as most valuable player of the state tournament after scoring 30 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, blocking two shots and taking multiple charges — including a game-changer with 1:26 left in overtime — against Bearden in the title game.

JONAVAN GILLESPIE

5-8, junior, guard

D-B’s success was based on having five kids who could score, but there was no mistaking Gillespie as the juice guy that made the engine run smoothly.

He averaged 12 points and three assists per game and racked up big-time performances at the state tournament — including 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting in the semifinal win over Bartlett.

MALACHI HALE

6-4, senior, post

A problem for opponents in the paint, Hale averaged 15 points and eight rebounds on a team where numbers were hard to attain because they were spread out. He also shot 72 percent from the foul line.

Also, Hale hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating shot against Bartlett to give the Indians a 70-69 state semifinal win. In the title game, he totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

DYLAN BARTLEY

6-2, senior, guard

One of the best players to ever wear a Sullivan East uniform, Bartley capped off a strong senior season by averaging 22 points, six rebounds and three assists per game. He helped the Patriots win 18 games.

GRANT HENSLEY

6-1, junior, guard

Unicoi County’s strong finish to the season was fueled in part by the play of Hensley. He averaged 19 points per game and helped the Blue Devils win the District 1-3A championship, and come within two points of reaching the sectional.

GARRISON BARRETT

6-4, senior, post

The Falcons made it to the sectional round for the first time in school history and Barrett was a main reason.

He averaged 15 points per game and shot over 80 percent from the free throw line.

JAKE ROBERTS

6-0, senior, guard

Roberts turned in 15 points per game for the Cyclones, helping them bounce back from a slow start and finish strong to reach the region semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Greeneville.

PRESTON GREER

6-0, senior, guard

One of the area’s best scorers, Greer racked up an average of 22 points per game. He also connected on 1.5 treys per contest.

CADON BUCKLES

6-0, junior, guard

The Bulldogs reached the Class 1A state semifinals with balanced play, and Buckles was a standout. He averaged 13 points, three assists and two steals per game.

DAWSON WAGNER

6-1, senior, guard

The Pioneers’ leader was a ballhawk all season, leading Northeast Tennessee with four steals per game while helping the Pioneers win 16 games and stay competitive in the tough Big Five Conference.

A.J. MURPHY

5-9, sophomore, guard

Murphy was a consistent double-figure scorer for the Buccaneers. He averaged over 13 points per game and has the look of a player who can move into the NET elite ranks over the next two seasons.

CHRIS POORE

Getting the Indians to the state tournament might have been an expectation to some, but winning the title came as a surprise to nearly everyone.

Poore’s team fought through tough situations in the semifinals and finals and came up with the school’s first title since 1945. Adding Poore’s John-Hancock signature to the title run was the way the Indians turned their defense up to the highest level, blocking 18 total shots and taking charge after charge after charge in three state tournament games.