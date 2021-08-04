The Appalachian League announced its 2021 All-Appalachian League team on Wednesday.
The completion of its inaugural season as a collegiate summer league as part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) will be on Monday.
The honorees were nominated and voted on by the league’s managers and are highlighted by Elizabethton’s Marcus Brown, who was named Player of the Year and Greeneville’s Bryce Mayer, who earned Pitcher of the Year honors for 2021.
Additionally, Greeneville manager Alan Regier was named the Appalachian League Manager of the Year.
BROWN'S BIG SUMMER
Brown earned the honors after a stellar summer at the plate for the River Riders. As of August 3, his .407/.602/.535 slash line leads the league and he has recorded a team-best 48 hits and 13 doubles.
Brown — who plays collegiately at Oklahoma State — has slugged two triples and two home runs in 2021 and leads Elizabethton in runs scored (35), RBIs (30), and walks (27). The Springdale, Arkansas, native is also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 12 so far this season.
LIGHTS OUT MAYER
In nine starts for the Flyboys, Mayer has recorded a 1.36 ERA over 33.0 innings of work.
Opponents have hit just .161 off Mayer this summer and the Marthasville, Missouri, native has allowed just two extra-base hits in his outings. In three consecutive starts in June, Mayer recorded at least eight strikeouts, including nine in his outings on both June 16 and June 29.
The St. Charles Community College hurler currently leads the league in strikeouts with 59 this season.
REGIER LEADS THE WAY
Regier was named the 2021 Appalachian League Manager of the Year after leading Greeneville to a West Division title.
He has led the Flyboys to a league-best 30-14-1 record as of August 3. Under his guidance, Greeneville holds the third-highest team batting average (.263) and the lowest team ERA (3.61) across the league.
In addition, Regier’s Greeneville squad was one of just three teams to send seven players to last month’s inaugural Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Pennzoil.