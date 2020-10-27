Yes, 2020 is such an odd year, why not have Alcoa play a key role in deciding the Region 1-6A football championship?
Wait, isn’t Alcoa in Region 2 and also a Class 3A team? Yes and yes.
But even though it’s not a league game, Dobyns-Bennett can pretty much clinch the Region 1-6A title by beating Alcoa in a game that will be played Thursday.
Here’s why:
Farragut wraps up its region schedule Friday at Jefferson County, which hasn’t won a game all season. It’s hard to imagine a good Farragut team losing to the Patriots. So that puts Farragut at 5-1.
If Science Hill goes on the road and beats Bearden, the Hilltoppers will be 5-1. D-B is finished in region play, standing at 5-1.
So if there are no upsets, it will be a three-way tie with Farragut beating Science Hill, D-B topping Farragut, and Science Hill defeating D-B.
The first TSSAA tiebreaker is greatest number of victories. Currently the Indians have eight while Science Hill has seven and Farragut six. If D-B beats Alcoa, the Indians will have nine wins and be region champion unless Farragut loses to Jeff County and Science Hill beats Bearden.
If Alcoa defeats D-B, Science Hill can win the region title by beating Bearden. The Hilltoppers would match D-B’s eight wins, and capture a three-way tiebreaker. They would also win a two-way tie with the Indians because of their 31-21 head-to-head win Friday night.
There is no path to winning the title for Farragut.
Having said all of that, D-B’s task is not an easy one. Alcoa is arguably one of the top teams in the state regardless of classification. The Tornadoes lost 14-9 to Maryville in a game that could have gone either way. Here’s a quick look at how an all-classification public-school state poll might look:
1. Oakland
2. Maryville
3. Alcoa
4. Murf. Riverdale
5. Elizabethton
An Alcoa win would open the door for Science Hill, but consider this about the Hilltoppers’ game at Bearden. The Bulldogs have won three of their last four games, and all five losses this season came against teams with a combined record of 38-7 — with five of those seven setbacks coming within the same group of teams that produced the 38 wins (for example, Bearden lost to Maryville, which beat three teams that beat Bearden: McMinn County, Bradley Central and Farragut).
Add in the fact Science Hill had a very similar opportunity last year, but lost 31-20 to Bearden — at home.
Also, the Hilltoppers face the pressure of knowing a loss to Bearden drops them all the way to fourth place, sending them to Maryville in the first round just like last year. And a win doesn’t guarantee a home game. If D-B, Farragut and Science Hill all win, the Hilltoppers will finish third because of the head-to-head loss to Farragut.
WHO’S IN?
Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up for Region 1 and 2 teams.
REGION 1-6A
D-B, Farragut, Science Hill and Bearden have clinched the four spots.
REGION 2-6A
Maryville is No. 1. McMinn and Bradley Central will settle No. 2 and No. 3 this week. Cleveland and Ooltewah will play for the No. 4 spot.
REGION 1-5A
David Crockett is No. 1 and Tennessee High is No. 2. Boone is No. 3 with a win. Morristown East has also earned a spot.
REGION 2-5A
Knoxville Central is No. 1 if it beats Gibbs. South-Doyle, Halls and Carter are the next three right now, but Sevier County is in if it beats Carter.
REGION 1-4A
Elizabethton is No. 1, Greeneville is No. 2, Sullivan South is No. 3. Grainger is No. 4 unless it loses to Union and Central beats Elizabethton
REGION 2-4A
Anderson County is No. 1 while Howard and Hamilton play for No. 2 and No. 3 this week. East Ridge and Hixon play for No. 4.
REGION 1-3A
Lots of variables here, but Johnson County can still get to the top spot with a win over Unicoi and a loss by Chuckey-Doak to West Greene.
Claiborne and Unicoi are in the postseason along with the Longhorns and Black Knights.
REGION 2-3A
Alcoa is No. 1 while Gatlinburg-Pittman and Kingston play for No. 2 and No. 3. Pigeon Forge and Scott play for No. 4.
REGION 1-2A
South Greene is No. 1 unless Hampton loses to Cosby and the Rebels are defeated by Happy Valley, which would give the Warriors the top spot.
REGION 2-2A
Meigs County is No. 1, and Rockwood is No. 2. Oneida is No. 3 with Cumberland Gap in the No. 4 spot.
REGION 1-1A
Cloudland is No. 1, followed by Unaka, Jellico and Hancock County.
REGION 2-1A
Coalfield is No. 1 with Oliver Springs, Greenback and Midway rounding out the other spots.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Alcoa at Dobyns-Bennett: The Tornadoes bring a Maryville-level defense into this game, so this is an important test for the Indians in terms of playoff-longevity hopes.
Science Hill at Bearden: After a slow start, the Bulldogs have scored 143 points over their last four games. This will be a test for the Hilltoppers.
David Crockett at Morristown East: With record-setting Cole Henson at quarterback for the Hurricanes, the Pioneers could have their hands full. Henson has passed for more than 5,000 yards in his career.
Johnson County at Unicoi County: First place is still in the mix for the Longhorns while the Blue Devils are trying to avoid a first-round playoff matchup at Alcoa.
South Greene at Happy Valley: After a season of fits and starts, the Warriors still have a long-shot hope of winning the region title.
PICK OF THE WEEK
South Greene 26, Happy Valley 21
The Warriors’ defense has been pretty good in recent weeks, but the Rebels’ offense has been explosive throughout the season.
Picks record: 6-3
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Will Nottingham, Sullivan Central
In the final home game for the Cougars’ program, Nottingham made it one to remember.
He connected on 10 of 12 passes for 287 yards and six touchdowns to lead his team to a 76-6 win over Union County. Nottingham also scored on a 33-yard run.
All of Central’s points were scored before halftime, and the Cougars set school records for points and margin of victory.
THE HOGS AWARD
David Crockett Pioneers
Holding off their biggest rival, the Pioneers made it work at the line of scrimmage in a 20-14 win over Daniel Boone.
The Crockett Hogs were a big part of the difference in the second half, clearing the way for a ground attack that was one of the key factors in the game.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Hampton Bulldogs
Stepping up three levels of classification, the Bulldogs’ defense turned in another superb effort. The ‘Dog D’ allowed only 207 total yards in a 49-7 victory over Class 5A Volunteer.