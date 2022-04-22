East Tennessee State’s spring football game was the last time Nate Adkins and Austin Lewis will wear a Bucs uniform.
Adkins, arguably the best tight end in the Southern Conference, and Lewis, a defensive end and former David Crockett High School star, announced they were transferring from ETSU a day after appearing in the spring game.
“My wife and son are extremely thankful for all ETSU has done in the past year and will cherish that forever,” Lewis tweeted Friday. “Both staffs were great people and great coaches. I now have a responsibility to put my family first with everything that I do. With that being said I have now entered the transfer portal as a Grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility left.”
Lewis transferred to ETSU after three years at Liberty, where he was a freshman All-American. He sat out the Bucs’ spring season in 2020 after playing for Liberty the previous fall.
After suffering a knee injury in a preseason scrimmage last season, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lewis was limited to four games and was credited with four tackles. He missed most of ETSU's Southern Conference-championship run.
Adkins also made his announcement on Twitter, saying in part “I would like to thank ETSU for some of the best 4 years of my life. From coaches to trainers and to my teammates, I would not be the player I am today without everyone involved in my journey. ... I am excited to see where my path will lead me."
Adkins' departure will be a big blow after he had 33 receptions for 357 yards and a touchdown last season. He made several stellar catches in the Bucs' come-from-behind win against Kennesaw State in the FCS playoffs, including hauling in the two-point conversion that won the game with 35 seconds remaining.