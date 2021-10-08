East Tennessee State puts its undefeated record on the line this weekend and the man trying to spoil it is coming home to do it.
Jaylan Adams is The Citadel’s starting quarterback and the former Science Hill star has been coming into his own.
Adams will lead the Bulldogs into battle against the Bucs in a Southern Conference football game Saturday at Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
Adams is coming off a career game against VMI. He had 188 yards and a touchdown rushing and completed two passes for 114 yards and another score.
“You’re not going to contain their ground game,” Sanders said. “You’ve got to limit it the best you can. The thing you can’t allow to happen is like what they did last week. First, second play the game against VMI they start down the line, back up and throw an 80-yard touchdown pass.”
That’s how Adams set the Bulldogs up for their convincing 35-24 win over VMI. On the first offensive snap, he hit Raleigh Webb for an 80-yard TD pass.
Adams is averaging 102 rushing yards a game, ranking third in the SoCon. He’s thrown two touchdown passes and has been intercepted once.
Meanwhile, ETSU’s quarterback, Tyler Riddell, has been coming into his own as well. The red-shirt freshman has passed for 559 yards in his last two games. That moved him up to third in the SoCon at 207 yards per game.
MOVING ON UP
ETSU comes in ranked 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and 13th in the coaches’ poll.
The Bucs are 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the SoCon. The Citadel is 2-2, 1-0.
106 CLUB
ETSU and The Citadel has split the last four meetings with each team scoring 106 points. Every one of the games has been decided by a touchdown or less.
The Bucs hold a 16-13 advantage in the all-time series.
STILL LEADING
ETSU’s Quay Holmes still leads the nation in rushing yards with 617. Last week, in a 27-21 victory over Wofford, he was held to 81 yards on 20 carries.
Holmes hurt the Terriers in other ways, though. He caught four passes for 104 yards. His 77-yard scamper with a screen pass in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin.
GROUND GAME
The game will feature two of the top three rushing offenses in the SoCon. The Citadel ranks second at 282 yards per game while ETSU is third at 236.
“They’re going to run the football,” Sanders said. “And I say all the time we have to make a team one dimensional. We can’t allow them to pull the thing out, throw it over our head and get a long touchdown, that they don’t have to keep executing play after play after play.”
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs play at Chattanooga the following Saturday in a game that could have national implications if they take care of business this week.