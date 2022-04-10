ABINGDON, Va. — Always seeming to work in the shadows, Abingdon junior Makaleigh Jessee is quietly having one of the best track and cross country careers in the storied history of the Falcons’ distance program.
“I feel really lucky to have success here,” she said. “Coach (Brent) Swiney has been a really big help and so has Coach (Allyson) Newton. It’s been great to get Abingdon’s name out there and try to compete at the highest levels.”
Jessee will be one of the featured athletes in next month’s 42nd Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill. She’s currently the top seed in the 3,200 meters, clocking a school record 11:13.86 at the Tri-Cities Track Classic on April 2.
She is not only looking to continue bettering her school records, but also to win the program’s first individual state title in either indoor or outdoor track.
“After coming from indoor and having been so close to it, it makes me want to win even more,” she said. “For me, it’d just be really special to be the first to do it, especially having been so close twice.”
ALL THE MEDALS
Even though she still has one more year, Jessee is already one of the most decorated athletes to ever walk the halls of the school, male or female.
She has 11 total all-state finishes — without a freshman outdoor season that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to her name and holds every indoor school distance record from 1,000 to 3,200 and was part of the 4x400 relay record.
Outdoors, she set the 800 record in her first meet of the season, running 2:23.78 at a home weekday meet. The only record she is missing outdoors is the 1,600, which was set by Colleen Crawford in 1995 at 5:08.2.
She’s also third on the 5-kilometer cross country leaderboard at 18:34.69, sitting behind Katrina Berkley (18:14.0; 1986) and Crawford (18:23.0; 1994).
“It means a lot to be in the same sentence with those people,” she said. “I’ve heard and read about how successful those girls were in their running careers. That’s where I want to be and it’s really special to me because it gives me an insight to what I could accomplish.”
Her three all-state finishes in cross country are all inside the top 10. Her best came this past season when she was third, the highest finish since Crawford was runner-up in 1995.
In her 11 starts at the state level, Jessee has yet to not make an all-state team.
AGONY OF DEFEAT
In her key 3,200 event, Jessee has come close to breaking the tape on the biggest stage twice. This past indoor season, she was passed in the last 50 meters of the race and finished runner-up.
“That lit a fire under me,” she said. “It was a hard race, but looking back at it, I’m thankful for that race. It’ll help me in the future and I feel good that it did happen to me, honestly, because it taught me a lot.”
It’s still a learning experience for the young Jessee, but she is getting closer.
“She’s had a couple of races at the state meet that have been very close,” Swiney said. “In outdoor last year, she had the lead until 300 meters to go and she ended up fourth. In indoors, she led about 3,000 meters of the race and got out-kicked to the line.”
LOOKING FORWARD
The Six Rivers Relays traditionally stacks up the best from Southwest Virginia against the cream of the crop from Northeast Tennessee.
Abingdon distance is one of the more successful programs in meet history, but the girls side has hit a dry spell as of late. If Jessee were to win the 3,200 next month, she’d be the first since Maggie Knox did it in 2011.
She’s not currently entered in the 1,600, but she has a personal best from indoors of 5:16.00 and obviously has the wheels with her recent half-mile record.
“For us, it’s about going down to the meet and having the best competition possible,” she said. “I think everyone is really excited to see where they match up against the best. It’s going to be a really good opportunity.”
Off the track, Jessee has maintained a spotless 4.0 GPA and enjoys English, especially writing.
“I like English a lot and I’m not very good at math,” she said. “Writing is fun and I like putting my thoughts on paper.”
Swiney echoes the sentiment that if she puts her mind to it, Jessee can do anything she wants.
“She is a young lady that is going to do everything that she can to do her best in everything that she does,” Swiney said. “She is a model student-athlete for Abingdon High School. I feel very confident in saying that the best is ahead of her.”
Added Jessee: “I love having (Swiney) around the whole year, pretty much. I can see myself improving and I couldn’t do what I have done without him. He’s had a huge impact on the success that I’ve been able to have.”