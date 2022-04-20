Athletes from 15 institutions from across the Southeast are set to converge on Johnson City this weekend for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Kermit Tipton stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The AAC boasts 25 NAIA national top-10 individual competitors or relays. Three of the top four men’s long jump marks nationally come out of the AAC, with Reinhardt’s Trisstan Weddington boasting the nation’s top leap of 7.55 meters.
Columbia International’s Denadre Leith owns top-five national marks in the shout put and discus and Montreat’s Dustin Blevins is one of the NAIA’s top long and triple jumpers. Truett McConnell’s Kaitlin Babb owns the second-farthest javelin throws in the NAIA (41.24 meters) this spring. Last year’s AAC outdoor titles were claimed by Montreat’s men and Brenau’s women.
Milligan looks to cap a successful 2021-22 year with a strong outdoor showing. The Buffs captured men’s and women’s AAC titles and swept the NAIA cross country national championships in the fall. Milligan claimed the men’s indoor track & field AAC championship in February and posted a top-10 national finish at the NAIA national championships.
Science Hill grad Aaron Jones owns one of five national top-10 marks the Milligan men have this spring with a 14:24.46 5k time. Freshman Bryn Woodall set the Buffs’ outdoor 5k record of 14:17.65 at Columbia International earlier this season. Graduate student Will Stockley owns national top-10 times in the 1500 and 5k. Avery DeWolf Burton owns top-15 national marks in the 1500 and 5k and Alyssa Bearzi (5k) and Caitlin Dominy (1500) own top-20 national times. There will be a moment of silence prior to the 5k on Saturday to honor deceased Milligan runner Eli Cramer.
Softball
The Milligan University softball team wrapped up its regular season yesterday afternoon against Truett McConnell. The Buffs turn their attention to the AAC Tournament at the Brickyard Ball Fields in Kingsport next week. The 10-team tournament begins with play-in games on Monday to determine the seventh and eighth seeds before the double-elimination tournament format begins on Wednesday. Last spring, the Buffs claimed the AAC regular season title and made a run to the NAIA Softball World Series.
Baseball
The Milligan baseball team is tied for second place in the AAC standings with two conference series remaining. The Buffs and Reinhardt are tied for second with a 17-7 conference record and St. Andrews and Point both sit a game back at 16-8 in league play. Milligan closes its regular season with a pair of home series against Truett McConnell this weekend before hosting Reinhardt next week. The AAC Baseball Tournament is scheduled for May 3-7 at the Hunter-Wright Stadium in Kingsport. The AAC’s two automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round are awarded to the AAC Tournament finalists