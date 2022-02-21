There was no messing around by the Milligan women’s basketball team on Monday night.
Heavily favored, the Lady Buffs took out St. Andrews 80-54 in an Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament first-round game at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
Milligan (23-7), which is seeded second, darted to a 32-9 first-half lead and was never threatened by the 15th-seeded Lady Knights (1-25). The Buffs were up 43-23 at halftime and 56-38 going into the fourth quarter.
One of four Lady Buffs to score in double figures, Jaycie Jenkins led the way offensively with 17 points while Halie Padgett posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jenkins, who is only a sophomore, hit and surpassed the 1,000-point mark (1,013) for her collegiate career.
Lily Griffith contributed 14 points to the victory, which included 13 points, a 6-of-7 shooting performance and three steals from substitute Stacia Wilson.
Going 30 of 63 (47.6%) from the field, Milligan converted 11 of its 24 3-point attempts (45.8). Griffith (4-5 FG) went 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, where Jenkins was 3 of 7 and reserve Kristy Galea (8 points) 2 of 3.
Kaylee Hendrickson came off the bench to dish out eight assists. Kayla Romines accounted for seven in that category while Lauren Longmire added four.
Jenkins reeled in six boards, Galea added five and the Buffs outrebounded St. Andrews 48-27.
Dominique Cooke paired 13 points with four steals to pace the Knights. Aneas Price totaled 11 points, Aijah Palmore 10 and Samantha Tougher 10.
Milligan will meet the No. 7 seed, Truett McConnell, in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Tip-off time inside the MeadowView Marriott Convention Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
MEN
Truett McConnell 81, Milligan 73
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A rare down season for Milligan’s men came to a first-round halt as the 12th-seeded Buffs were eliminated from the AAC tournament with a loss to Truett McConnell.
Closing with a 6-22 record, Milligan was on the trailing end the vast majority of Monday night’s contest. But despite being down 59-47 after halftime, the Buffs were very much within striking distance (70-66) with less than four minutes to go.
From there, however, Raul Arias-Ortega came through with a four-point play for the five seed.
Down 77-67 with 27 seconds remaining, the Buffs were clinging to hope after Finn McClure and Chase Love drained back-to-back 3-pointers over the next 11 ticks — again making it a four-point game.
The Bears (19-11) extinguished that hope by sinking four free throws to end the game.
Shooting 8 of 15 and sinking four threes, McClure pitched in 20 points. Levontae Knox (5-6 FG) fouled out with 13 points and six rebounds for the Buffs, who got 11 points and five boards from Sami Sanad and converted nearly half of their field-goal attempts (26-53).
Flynn Carlson (3-3 FG, 3-3 FT) chipped nine points off the bench.
Arias-Ortega went 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point territory, and hit 9 of 10 foul shots in a 28-point, 7-rebound effort. Brent Kelly (16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) and Enocka Franky (10 points, 9 rebounds) also posted numbers of note for Truett McConnell.
The two teams combined for just 15 turnovers (Milligan 8, TM 7).