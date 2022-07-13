You can’t play baseball at Yankee Stadium.
You can’t play football at Lambeau Field.
But you can play golf at St. Andrews, and that’s the beauty of what is known as the Home of Golf.
They’ve been playing the game on the Old Course since the early 15th century and we can play it in 2022. We can walk the same ground where Old Tom Morris honed his trade, where Bobby Jones won the first leg of his Grand Slam in 1930, where Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have won twice.
The history can be overwhelming, and that’s what makes playing the Old Course so special.
That’s what brings me back so often, including this past May.
That’s what will make this week’s Open Championship so interesting. The 150th edition of the oldest major tournament is being played at St. Andrews, beginning Thursday.
When that first shot is hit at 1:35 a.m. our time, anybody who has played the course will remember the feeling they had when they teed that ball up for the first time on the game’s most revered ground.
When you get ready to hit, you feel the eyes upon you. The first tee and 18th green are right on the edge of the course, where people walking through town stop to observe the golfers coming and going.
That opening tee shot, even though the fairway is one of the widest in the world of golf, can be daunting because you know you’re being watched and judged. If you’re not used to having strangers critique your game — and none of us are — it can mess with your mind, not to mention your already questionable swing.
Once you get away from the crowd, you can take a deep breath, settle in and enjoy yourself. It’s an easy course to walk, and links golf, where you play the ball more on the ground, is always fun.
Keeping the ball on the grass is the biggest challenge. While today’s players might score low this week on a course without much defense other than wind, they will have to avoid the bunkers. How the heck did Tiger avoid all 112 bunkers for four rounds in a row in 2005? Mathematically, he had 448 opportunities to find sand and he missed them all.
For a golfer not as fortunate — or skilled — as Tiger, those bunkers will come into play at some point. When that happens, it’s no time to feel heroic. It’s best to take your medicine and simply try to get out. Sometimes that means going backward, and even then it might be tough.
From time to time, a simple escape from the trouble can elicit a comment of “Nice shot.”
Those bunkers have names such Hell, the Spectacles, the Coffins, the Seven Sisters, the Principal’s Nose and the Beardies.
The Admiral’s Bunker was supposedly named after an admiral who fell into the sand after being distracted by a pretty girl walking by. Hell Bunker is seven feet deep, covers 300 square yards and is where Nicklaus found his ball on his way to a 10 in 1995.
Perhaps the most famous hole in the world is the 17th, known as the Road Hole. Golfers have to drive over a wall where the old railroad sheds once stood. Go right and you hit the Old Course Hotel, which has golf-ball resistant windows and a rubber roof just for that occasion. Go left, and you’re in thick rough.
Even from the fairway, it’s a tough hole. Statistically, it’s always is among the toughest par-fours for the professionals, who play the hole to an average of about 4.65 each time the Open is held there.
The Road Hole Bunker is where, in 1978, Tommy Nakajima took four shots to get out after putting his ball off the green and into the sand. He was in contention before that.
If you miss the bunker and go long, there’s the road that gives the hole its name. It’s played as an “integral” part of the course, so you don’t get relief. If you’re on the road, you play from the road.
It just adds to the charm of the course and is a big part of the experience.
Finally, after teeing off on the 18th hole, it’s time to become a tourist. Every golfer who has been anywhere near St. Andrews has stopped at the Swilcan Bridge for the most famous photo in all of golf. The stone bridge, which is not quite 30 feet from point to point, has been around in some form or fashion for 700 years.
Once you get through the obligatory photo shoot, it’s on to the finish. If you’ve been lucky enough to avoid the Valley of Sin, the large depression in front of the green, it’s time to putt.
Remember those folks watching you on the first tee? The good news is they are long gone. The bad news is they’ve been replaced by another 100 or so different observers. And, like their predecessors, they are there to judge.
Come up short on a birdie putt and they moan. Go too long and they laugh. But make a birdie — and yes I did once, with video evidence — and they will cheer. It makes you look and feel like a much better golfer than you are, but they don’t have to know that. Wave your hat at them, smile and accept the adulation.
St. Andrews is a public course and a public ground. Anybody can play. It’s not cheap and sometimes it’s tough to get on just because of its popularity. But if you really want to do it, it can be done.
The public nature of the ground is never more evident than on most Sundays, when the course is closed to golfers. Families lay blankets out and have picnics on the fairways. Children run along the hills. Dogs frolic in and out of the rough. It’s simply a public park, a place for the people.
You’d never know it’s a hallowed ground, one where millions of dollars will be won and history will be made this weekend.
And when the winner is declared “Champion Golfer of the Year” and lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday, everybody who has had the good fortune to have played the course will smile. In our minds, simply by living the dream and experiencing St. Andrews, we were all “Champion Golfers of the Year.”