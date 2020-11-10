East Tennessee State has announced its attendance limits for basketball games this season.
An email sent out to season ticket holders on Tuesday night said 618 fans would be allowed to attend each men’s home game at Freedom Hall. The women's games will have a limit of 248 at Brooks Gym. Those numbers are 10 percent of each building's stated capacity.
The email stated: “Over the past several months, our athletic department and university administration have worked with a medical team consisting of leadership from ETSU Health, the local health department, University Health, ETSU Athletics Sports Medicine, the Southern Conference medical advisory group and the NCAA. The collective efforts of these groups have resulted in a recommendation of capacity limits for both Brooks Gymnasium and Freedom Hall Civic Center. These capacity thresholds are current recommendations relative to COVID-19 pandemic metrics in our region and are subject to change at any time as health and safety measures for public health in our region are monitored daily. Therefore it should be noted, the limits listed below are in real time and subject to change throughout the season of competition.”
The university will use its donor ranking to determine which season ticket holders qualify for tickets.