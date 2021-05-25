Kordell Charles, a 6-foot-7 wing from Canada, has committed to play for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
Charles, who has been described as an athletic player who can finish at the rim, spent last year at IMG Academy in Florida.
At one point during the recruiting process, Charles announced his final three choices as being Illinois, Marquette and Tulsa. He announced his commitment to ETSU on Twitter.
According to 24/7Sports, Charles is ranked No. 145 as a recruit and is the No. 17 prospect in Florida for the class of 2021.