2022 Six Rivers Relays logo

The 42nd Six Rivers Relays scheduled for Friday at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton has been delayed by 90 minutes. 

The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the first field events will begin at 5:30 p.m.

A final call will be made by noon if meet management decides to postpone the meet to Monday.

Below is a revised schedule.

Pre-Meet Procedures

4 p.m. — Gates Open; Implement weigh-ins open for shot put and discus

4 p.m. — Pole vault inspections open at event site

5 p.m. — Implement weigh-ins close for shot put and discus

5:15 p.m. — Coaches and Officials Meeting at midfield

5:25 p.m. — National Anthem and Welcoming

Field Events

5:30 p.m. — Girls Pole Vault (Boys will follow)

5:45 p.m. — Boys Shot Put, Girls Discus, Boys Long Jump, Girls Triple Jump, Girls High Jump

7 p.m. — Girls Shot Put, Boys Discus, Girls Long Jump, Boys Triple Jump, Boys High Jump

Running Events (Girls first, followed by boys)

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

5:40 p.m. — 4x800-meter relay

8:15 p.m. — 100/110-meter hurdles

8:21 p.m. — Sunset

8:25 p.m. — 100-meter dash

8:35 p.m. — 4x200-meter relay

8:45 p.m. — 1,600-meter run

9 p.m. — 4x100-meter relay

9:10 p.m. — 400-meter dash

9:20 p.m. — 300-meter hurdles

9:30 p.m. — 800-meter run

9:40 p.m. — 200-meter dash

9:50 p.m. — 3,200-meter run

10:20 p.m. — 4x400-meter relay

10:40 p.m. — Special Awards Ceremony for “Most Outstanding” Athletes

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video