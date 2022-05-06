The 42nd Six Rivers Relays scheduled for Friday at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton has been delayed by 90 minutes.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the first field events will begin at 5:30 p.m.
A final call will be made by noon if meet management decides to postpone the meet to Monday.
Below is a revised schedule.
Pre-Meet Procedures
4 p.m. — Gates Open; Implement weigh-ins open for shot put and discus
4 p.m. — Pole vault inspections open at event site
5 p.m. — Implement weigh-ins close for shot put and discus
5:15 p.m. — Coaches and Officials Meeting at midfield
5:25 p.m. — National Anthem and Welcoming
Field Events
5:30 p.m. — Girls Pole Vault (Boys will follow)
5:45 p.m. — Boys Shot Put, Girls Discus, Boys Long Jump, Girls Triple Jump, Girls High Jump
7 p.m. — Girls Shot Put, Boys Discus, Girls Long Jump, Boys Triple Jump, Boys High Jump
Running Events (Girls first, followed by boys)
5:40 p.m. — 4x800-meter relay
8:15 p.m. — 100/110-meter hurdles
8:21 p.m. — Sunset
8:25 p.m. — 100-meter dash
8:35 p.m. — 4x200-meter relay
8:45 p.m. — 1,600-meter run
9 p.m. — 4x100-meter relay
9:10 p.m. — 400-meter dash
9:20 p.m. — 300-meter hurdles
9:30 p.m. — 800-meter run
9:40 p.m. — 200-meter dash
9:50 p.m. — 3,200-meter run
10:20 p.m. — 4x400-meter relay
10:40 p.m. — Special Awards Ceremony for “Most Outstanding” Athletes