Anthony Jones had seen the article, but he didn’t pay any attention to it until a friend encouraged him to take a peek.
“He said ‘Just look at it,’ ” Jones says.
So Jones, Science Hill’s track & field coach, opened the link. The headline said “Fastest high school athletes of all time.” It was on a website called StadiumTalk.com.
As Jones scrolled down his screen, he had to know what was coming, yet when he saw his name he was still a little surprised.
There he was, ranked as the 13th-fastest high school sprinter. His 100 meters time of 10.10 seconds in 1990, while running for Danville High School in Illinois, still ranks up there with the best.
“Looking at that, it feels good to still be in the conversation this many years later in a sport that’s been so good to me,” Jones said. “It was exciting to see that.”
Jones might have run faster in high school. His Wall of Fame entry at his old school lists a 10-flat, but he seems to recall that being hand timed.
Jones was the Illinois Gatorade track athlete of the year in 1991 and went on to star at Illinois, where he was the Big Ten champion in the 100. He was the conference’s freshman of the year in 1991 and outdoor track athlete of the year in 1994. He was Illinois’ school record holder in the 100 and 200. His 100 record lasted 18 years and his 200 mark stood for 21.
“It feels good to mentioned with the best in the country,” said Jones, who will turn 50 in December. “But I was like ‘Oh my God. Where’d they find that picture?’ ”
The current Hilltoppers got a kick out of the picture, which featured Jones and longtime coach John Eakle.
“I shared it with some of the kids,” Jones said. “They said ‘You were skinny.’ I told them I was the cheetah in the sport of sprinting instead of the football player lion who was sprinting.
“The biggest thing was they were trying to make fun of my haircut. They asked who gave me that haircut, that it looked like half of the ‘M’ of McDonald’s. I told them you can have the haircut, I’ll take that time.”
Jones is scheduled to be inducted to the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class in June. It’s for athletes and coaches from the border area between Illinois and Indiana.
When he goes in, he’ll not only be remembered as one of Illinois’ all-time greats in track & field, he’ll still be listed as one of the fastest high school sprinters of all time.
There were plenty of notable names on the list, including a certain Kansas City Chiefs speedster named Tyreek Hill, who was tied for 26th for his 10.19 run in 2012.
Who was No. 1 on the list?
Matthew Boling of Texas ran a 9.98 in 2019. He runs for Georgia and is the reigning NCAA 200-meter champion.
“As time goes on, it will change because the younger ones are running so fast,” Jones said. “But it was nice to be remembered.”