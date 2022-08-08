It’s early August. Time to make those fall football plans.
Yes, it’s time to take The Grand Tour — a road map for seeing the area’s best and taking in as many teams as can reasonably fit into 11 weeks.
The highlight games will allow fans to see 11 area teams. Exercising the option-route weeks would allow fans to view 17 Northeast Tennessee teams.
Guess where we’re going for Week 1?
Aug. 19 Science Hill at Elizabethton
It won’t be at ETSU’s Greene Stadium this year — unfortunately — but it shouldn’t lack high drama. The Cyclones are rolling off two state titles and a double- overtime runner-up finish while the Hilltoppers are getting antsy, looking for their first win over their rival since 2017.
Aug. 26 Daniel Boone at West Ridge
The inaugural meeting between these will-be rivals didn’t materialize last year because of COVID.
Waiting an extra year means the pot has been simmering and a full rolling boil should occur at kickoff.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Elizabethton at GreenevilleIt’s bonus time!
Two of the best football programs in the state, regardless of classification, will meet for the seventh time in the last four seasons. Four of the previous six have been classics.
Sept. 2
West Ridge at Science HillThe Wolves struggled with the Hilltoppers in their first-ever meeting, but this matchup should develop into an intense rivalry through the years.
Sept. 9
Cloudland at HamptonWhat could be better than seeing two rivals both coming off one of the best seasons in their schools’ histories? This is must-see football for small schools.
Option route: Johnson County at Sullivan East
These teams have developed a very competitive series, and this is the chance to check out both teams.
Sept. 16
Dobyns-Bennett at West RidgeIt will be interesting to see how the Wolves respond to their first opportunity to play the Indians at home.
Option route: David Crockett at Tennessee High
Here’s a chance to check out the Vikings in an important region contest.
Sept. 23
Dobyns-Bennett at GreenevilleThe Indians haven’t been able to level up against the Greene Devils in recent meetings, but these are two of the area’s best programs.
Sept. 30
Cherokee at David CrockettHere’s an opportunity to check out the Chiefs in a region setting against a strong-and-getting-stronger Pioneers’ program.
Oct. 7
Science Hill at Daniel BooneThe Hilltoppers and Trailblazers mix it up pretty good every time they get together, and this year’s matchup looks like another dandy.
Option route: Unicoi County at Cloudland
This is the chance to see the Blue Devils, who are coming off a big season but had much trouble with the Highlanders last year.
Oct. 14
Volunteer at ElizabethtonThis is one of two “point to” games for the Falcons in their region quest, and the late-season meeting could have playoff home-field implications.
Oct. 21
Daniel Boone at David CrockettNo Grand Tour would be complete without visiting the Musket Bowl. These 50-plus-year rivals put on a football show without fail.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Daniel Boone at HamptonBonus number two gives fans a chance to watch a Class 5A team travel to take on a stubborn Class 2A squad that plays bigger than its size.
Oct. 28
Dobyns-Bennett at Science HillIt doesn’t matter what sport, these teams like to go head to head. And it makes for fan friendly entertainment value.
Option route: Happy Valley at Unaka
This was quite a battle last year, and these small schools know how to mix it up on the gridiron.
JAMBOREE
For fans who can’t wait for The Grand Tour to start, the 5Star Preps Jamboree has a good lineup Thursday at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City.
The first kickoff is at 6 p.m. with Elizabethton going against Christian Academy of Knoxville. That’s followed by Greeneville versus Clinton, Science Hill against Knoxville Catholic, Oak Ridge taking on Anderson County, and Morristown East battling Grace Christian. Tickets are $10.