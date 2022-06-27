Didn’t they just finish?
Believe it or not, the 2022-23 high school sports season begins less than a month from now.
It was less than a month ago when rain-interrupted tournaments wrapped up in the Spring Fling. And yet, high school golf season is right around the corner with a start date of July 25.
Golf practice is even closer to its beginning. The first date of team practice is July 11.
July 25 is a significant date for fall sports overall. Football, girls soccer, volleyball and cross country teams can begin practicing for their upcoming seasons on that day. All of those teams can begin their seasons the week of Aug. 15.
FOOTBALL OPENERS
High school football season begins Aug. 18 with several teams across the state jumping the gun for a Thursday start.
The only Region 1 team taking that route is Class 6A Jefferson County, which will travel to play Sevier County.
Region 2 teams getting the early jump are Bradley Central (home against Brainerd), Cleveland (home against Red Bank) and Maryville (home against Heritage).
The local spotlight for Aug. 19 has Science Hill traveling to take on Elizabethton. Also highlighting the opening-night slate are Dobyns-Bennett playing host to Tennessee High, Volunteer visiting West Ridge, Sullivan East traveling to face David Crockett, Daniel Boone playing host to South Greene, and Cherokee hitting the road to battle Cocke County.
The playoffs begin Nov. 4 and conclude with the BlueCross Bowl at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
Class 3A (11 a.m.), Class 1A (3 p.m.) and Class 5A (7 p.m.) will have their championship games on Dec. 2.
The Class 4A (11 a.m.), Class 2A (3 p.m.) and Class 6A (7 p.m.) contests will be held on Dec. 3.
A STEP AWAY
High school student-athletes across the state can enjoy a 14-day break from their respective sports as part of the TSSAA’s Dead Period.
The mandatory break began Monday and runs through July 10. No coaching, observing, or contact between coach and players in sport involved. There is no practice, no open facilities, and no weight training/conditioning. The Dead Period must be observed by all TSSAA schools.
The Dead Period is an important part of the athletic landscape because of the year-round nature of many sports. It allows student-athletes to enjoy time with family and friends or take vacations, or simply recharge from the rigors of their sports.
NEW WORLD
Providence Academy will enter a new phase of high school athletics this fall when it begins play as a TSSAA member.
First up will be the fall sports, where the Knights will compete in leagues that include schools from Maryville (Apostolic Christian Academy), Athens (Christ Legacy Academy), Powell (First Baptist Academy), Seymour (The King’s Academy) and Knoxville (Christian Academy of Knoxville, Berean Christian, Concord Christian and Grace Christian).
The school that could serve as a rival in the far-flung league is Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, which is located 66 miles from Providence Academy.
When basketball season arrives, Providence’s 10-team league will include Knoxville Christian.