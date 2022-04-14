The South Central Ruritan will host a catfish dinner with all the fixings on Friday, April 15, starting at 5 p.m.
The Ruritan also will host an amateur horse show on Saturday, April 16. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 6. The concession stand will be open and hot fudge cakes will be available for purchase.
A fundraiser for Kathy Seymour, who needs a liver transplant, will be conducted by the Ruritan on April 23. Activities will include a blood drive beginning at 10 a.m., a spaghetti dinner at 2 p.m., and a car, truck, bike, lawnmower, tractor and semi show. There will also be a TNT lawnmower pull.
