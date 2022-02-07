Bristol songwriting competition winners

Left to right: Brent Treash, emcee and Birthplace of Country Music Museum board member, songwriting contest winner Logan Fritz, judge Clint Holley, winner Noah Spencer, judge Teri Dosher, winner Audrey Rose, judge Dallas Wayne, winner Ari Silver and Dave Jones, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

BRISTOL, Va. — The recent Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum had four winners.

The winners from among 20 who competed are: Ari Silver of Johnson City; Audrey Rose of Flinstone, Georgia; Logan Fritz of Abingdon, Virginia; and Noah Spencer of Pounding Mill, Virginia.

The winner from the regional competition at the Down Home in Johnson City later this month, a Showcase Round, will be among six statewide to earn a moment in the spotlight at The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 online. Masks are required at the Down Home, as is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours.

