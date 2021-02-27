The Southern Conference basketball tournament will have some fans after all.
Earlier this week, North Carolina made adjustments to the mass gathering limitations for arenas with a seating capacity over 5,000 to allow for 15 percent of the stated capacity.
The SoCon has announced that 544 fans will be allowed in Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville for each session.
These tickets will be distributed through the schools to allow families and a limited number of fans to attend the games.
If there are tickets remaining for a session, a program will be announced next week for frontline workers to purchase the remaining tickets.
The limit of 544 provides for proper social distancing. There will be no fan seating on the court level.
To facilitate the limited attendance and allow proper time for cleaning and sanitization, the tournament schedule has been adjusted accordingly.
Thursday’s women’s games will now be played in two sessions, with games starting at noon, 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday’s women’s semifinals will now be played at noon and 2:15 p.m., followed by men’s first-round games at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.