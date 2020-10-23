In honor of Pharmacists Week, it’s time to pay tribute to the Pharmacists of America. I’ve adapted Paul Harvey’s speech delivered in 1978 to Future Farmers of America. You may be more familiar with the the 2013 Dodge Ram Super Bowl commercial, “So God made a farmer.”
... And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caregiver.” So God made a pharmacist.
God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, check the labs, check the drips, check the vents, check the IV batch, check the cart fill, then stay past dinner and then take a call at midnight.” So God made a pharmacist.
“I need somebody with skin thick enough to take a verbal beating and yet gentle enough to comfort a scared patient … somebody to call the docs, tame cantankerous insurance, come home hungry, have to wait for lunch until the code is over and the order queue is clean — then tell the nurses to be sure and call anytime — and mean it.” So God made a pharmacist.
God said, “I need somebody willing to stay up all night with a new practitione r… and watch him try on his own, correct his mistakes and say ‘you’ll get it next time.’ I need somebody who can change an order set from a guideline update, review a drug for formulary, who can dose the vanc, dose the gent, dose the tobra, and dose the amikacin. Who, when the computer system crosses over, will finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon and then, tired and fatigued, put in another 72 hours to meet a deadline and teach a class.” So God made a pharmacist.
God had to have somebody willing to do the research, write the paper, make the policy, safety-proof the computer system, teach the residents, teach the fellows, support the team and correct the medical misinformation. So God made a pharmacist.
God said, “I need somebody smart enough to be respected by the top, yet gentle enough to be approached by all, who will stop his workflow for an hour to walk a resident through a new admission.”
It had to be somebody who’d dig deep and put egos aside and not cut corners. Somebody to calculate, escalate, investigate, extrapolate, resuscitate, and deescalate; check for drug-drug interactions, check for line compatibility, and validate the evidence, check the labs and the lytes and the levels; adjust for CRRT and IHD; to renally adjust, hepatically adjust, change to oral, and fill the carts and the cabinets … and to finish a hard week’s work with a weekend full of paperwork.
Somebody who’d lead a committee with grace and mutual collaboration … who would laugh, and then sigh … and then reply with smiling eyes when the students say they want to spend their life doing what their preceptor does.
So God made a pharmacist.
Dr. Paul Lewis is a clinical pharmacy specialist in infectious diseases at Johnson City Medical Center.