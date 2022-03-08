Sew Crazy’s next meeting is scheduled for March 19 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Johnson City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The meeting is open to anyone who loves to sew.
There will be a short business meeting, followed by a sit and sew with a potluck lunch at noon. Please bring your favorite food to share with the group. Paper products, cups and cutlery are provided. The kitchen may be used for hearting or refrigeration.
Laundry bags will be made Fabric and patterns will be available. Attendees g are asked to bring their sewing machine and basic sewing supplies.
Contributed to the Press