Candidate has contributed $1.45M in personal loans
Tennesseee 1st Congressional District Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger has a huge fundraising lead over Democratic Party nominee Blair Walsingham, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, has raised $1.8 million with $1.45 million coming from personal loans she has made to her campaign. As of Sept. 30, she’s spent more than $1.6 million and had nearly $180,000 cash on hand.
In contrast, Walsingham has raised about $40,500, spent about $31,500 and had about $9,000 cash on hand at the end of September. She is a Hawkins County small business owner.
“We have released a number of ads on radio, and also finally got a TV ad out,” Walsingham Deputy Campaign Manager Laura Del Savio said in an email. “Unfortunately, despite a great third quarter, we don’t have the funds to spread it as far and wide as we’d like.”
Nearly $39,000 of those contributions are individual contributions. Wal-singham has contributed no personal dollars to her campaign.
Harshbarger won the August GOP primary by defeating seven Republican candidates who raised more than $3 million combined. The Club for Growth political action committee got behind state Rep. Timothy Hill with more than $450,000 and spent more than $350,000 on communications opposing Harshbarger.
Knoxville physician Josh Gapp, who didn’t live in the district, also contributed $1.1 million to his campaign.
A Democrat hasn’t been elected to the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th century.