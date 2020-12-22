KINGSPORT — Charles D. Seaton, the second victim in the Skyland Drive homicide investigation, has died, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Seaton had been hospitalized since the shooting occurred on Dec. 8.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The suspect is still unknown.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.
If an individual who is able to supply information wishes not to be identified, they can submit a tip anonymously via online to https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
The first victim, Josephine Helmandollar, 20, was shot and killed on Dec. 8 in the 4100 block of Skyland Drive.